Milind Soman takes things up a notch with new push-ups variation, asks fans to try something new

Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 12:32 IST

If there is one celebrity in Bollywood who truly inspires his fans to workout in order to stay fit, it is Milind Soman. The supermodel is a fitness advocate and is quite vocal about physical and mental health. Milind and his wife, Ankita Konwar share their fitness routines on social media time and again and answer workout-related doubts of their fans on a regular basis.

Milind’s recent Instagram post also gives a snippet from his latest workout session. The fitness enthusiast posted a clip of himself doing a push-ups variation on Instagram. In the video, a bare-chested Milind can be seen using a brick as a prop to give him some elevation in order to make this push-ups variation a little tougher.

The actor, who wore only a pair of shorts in the video, did 9 push-ups while putting alternate hands on the brick each time. He urged his followers to add something new to their workout every day in the caption. “Try something new everyday !! #feelitreelit #reels #pushupseveryday #fitindia (sic),” it read.

Recently, Milind had shared another awe-inspiring video of himself doing a headstand on the second highest peak of West Bengal, Phalut with a snow-covered Kanchenjunga in the backdrop. Flaunting his washboard abs, he captioned the clip, “Happy International Mountain Day !!! Phalut 12000ft #kanchenjunga (sic).”

His posts make us want to exercise and travel at the same time and those stunning backdrops are to blame. Ankita has also been travelling down the memory lane lately and sharing some of the most beautiful views from around the world and taking us along virtually.

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar got married two years ago in a private ceremony in Alibaug, near Mumbai. The same year, they also tied the knot in Spain while standing in front of a waterfall, barefoot.

Did you exercise today?

