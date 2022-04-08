Mira Rajput does Yoga's Halasana in new workout pic, says 'train and meditate because your kids are watching': See here

Actor Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput Kapoor, loves practising yoga. The 27-year-old is a fitness enthusiast just like her husband and even credits yoga for helping her get in the best shape and solving her postpartum health issues. Her latest post shows her practising a yoga asana at home and motivating fans to hit the yoga mat. She also penned a note talking about the struggles she faces on the journey of achieving 'good health'. Additionally, she wrote that one should 'train and meditate regularly' because kids are always watching us, and at that time, our intentions set the example.

On Thursday, Mira took to Instagram to share a photo of herself doing yoga's Halasana or the Plough Pose. The mother-of-two had shared the post on World Health Day, April 7. Mira did the pose dressed in a white tank top and multi-coloured workout tights. Scroll ahead to read a part of Mira's note which she posted with the picture from the yoga training session. (Also Read: Mira Rajput aces med ball wall slams, Shahid Kapoor says 'were you imagining my face?')

Mira expressed her views on good health and the intention to keep working on herself. She wrote, "Good health isn't a destination but a journey; with many sprints forward and a lot of unexpected turns back. Sometimes you pause on that journey and sometimes circumstances exert resistance. But what matters is always the intention to nourish oneself- mind body and soul, and striving towards equilibrium."

The 27-year-old also wrote about her struggles with exercise. "There are days when I'm quick, agile with no acidity and sound temperament. And there are days when my most favourite yoga asana is difficult to do despite practice, or I'm feeling uneasy," she wrote. (Also Read: Mira Rajput shows off minimal make-up look in striped dress for sunkissed pics)

In the end, Mira added, "When your kids watch both your successes and your failures - mine captured this tough moment - it's the intention that sets an example. Train, drink your kadha and meditate - cause they're watching." Read the benefits of Halasana or Plough Pose below.

Benefits of Halasana or Plough Pose:

Halasana or the Plough Pose is an inverted yoga asana. It helps stretch your spine and strengthen and tone your back muscles. The pose prevents and relieves tightness in the neck, shoulders and back. Practising it will boost strength in your shoulders, arms and legs, enhance flexibility in the muscles, and provide mobility in the joints.

Mira Rajput is married to actor Shahid Kapoor. The couple tied the knot in July 2015 and welcomed Misha in 2016 and Zain in 2018.

