Mira Rajput interview: Why she doesn't believe in 'good' or 'bad' food and swears by intuitive eating over strict diets

If wellness on the internet feels like a full-time job right now, you're not alone. Between the 6 am cold plunges, the protein math, and the biohacker bros telling you to track every single thing you eat, it's easy to feel like you're doing fitness all wrong. Enter Mira Rajput, who is doing the exact opposite. Also read | Mira Rajput calls the glass skin trend ‘very unrealistic’

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Yes, she's married to actor Shahid Kapoor. But her corner of the internet has become something else entirely — refreshingly non-extreme, and calm. And in an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, the entrepreneur, mother of two, and co-founder of luxury wellness sanctuary Dhun broke down her unhurried wellness philosophy. Spoiler: it involves letting her kids argue over the dinner menu, and saying a hard no to the high-protein obsession.

She lets her kids plan the menu, fights and all

Mira recently partnered with SunBridge Consumers, a kids' nutrition brand trying to solve a common parent problem: how to make something nutritious that your child will actually eat? Mira's answer isn't to sneak broccoli or spinach into everything. It's giving her kids agency. Every month, her family does a full menu-planning session. It's chaotic. There are negotiations. There are funny arguments. But it's intentional.

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{{^usCountry}} "I've found that when children feel included in decisions around food, they become much more curious and open-minded about what they eat," Mira says. "Instead of viewing healthy food as something imposed on them, they begin to see it as a choice they've helped make themselves — and that shift in ownership changes everything," she adds. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I've found that when children feel included in decisions around food, they become much more curious and open-minded about what they eat," Mira says. "Instead of viewing healthy food as something imposed on them, they begin to see it as a choice they've helped make themselves — and that shift in ownership changes everything," she adds. {{/usCountry}}

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This is not just a sweet parenting hack. It is Mira's way of dismantling the toxic 'good food' vs 'bad food' binary that so many children grow up with — the kind that creates secret junk food binges, guilt, and anxiety. "The goal isn't to create fear or guilt around junk food, or reverence around healthy food — it's to build a genuinely healthy relationship with food where children understand balance, enjoy variety, and learn to make thoughtful choices for themselves over time, rather than just following rules handed down to them," Mira explains.

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She gets it. Kids don't really care about micronutrients — they care about taste, texture and whether it looks fun. "I think every parent can relate to wanting food to be both nutritious and genuinely enjoyable for their children," Mira says, adding, “Parents already have enough on their plates, so I believe solutions should be practical and designed for everyday life rather than perfection.”

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Her wellness routine is built on rituals, not overhauls

If you're waiting for Mira to tell you to do 60 minutes of HIIT and give up carbs, you will be waiting forever. Her approach is a conscious step away from hustle-culture wellness. No punishment workouts. No macro-tracking. Instead, she swears by three Ayurveda-inspired rituals that she says have a high return on investment, especially for busy urban professionals.

⦿ First: a mindful morning before screens and caffeine. Not a one-hour meditation. Just a few quiet minutes to yourself before the world rushes in.

⦿ Second: warm, freshly cooked meals over cold, packaged stuff. This is straight from Ayurveda, and Mira says the difference is instant. Warm food makes her feel grounded and energised, not just full.

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⦿ Third: actually sitting down to eat. No scrolling, no laptop, no eating lunch while replying to emails. Just... eating — the lost art of paying attention to your plate.

"These habits sound almost too simple, but that's exactly why they work — they're sustainable," Mira says. "Wellness doesn't always require dramatic overhauls; often it's these small, consistent rituals, repeated daily, that make the biggest difference over time," she adds.

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She used to believe in the 'no pain, no gain' myth, too

Mira is open about having spent years thinking that a workout only counted if you were completely wiped out afterwards. Motherhood changed that: "As my life evolved, particularly after becoming a mother, I found myself valuing sustainability far more than intensity." Also read | Mira Rajput's mantra for relaxing full-body workout

She adds: "Today, I choose movement that I genuinely enjoy and can realistically stay consistent with, rather than whatever trend is dominating fitness content that month." Her takeaway? Long-term health isn't built on a trend that you can barely survive for some weeks. It's built on habits you can actually maintain for years.

Why she broke up with the high-protein obsession

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This is the big one. In a world where everyone tells you to hit 100 grams of protein, or you're failing, Mira goes the other way. She tried the rigid, high-protein tracking. It left her feeling sluggish, heavy, and disconnected from her body. So she stopped counting and started listening. "Learning to read my own body took time and a lot of trial and error, but I started paying closer attention to how different meals made me feel a few hours later, rather than just tracking numbers," she says.

Now, she eats for balance, not targets. That means protein, yes, but also good fats and complex carbs in proportions that actually feel good for her: “I still value having a nutritional framework, but I've learned to treat it as a guide rather than a rulebook, and to let intuition and how I actually feel have the final say.”

Her skincare routine starts in the gut

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Mira's skincare and beauty philosophy is the same as her food philosophy: inside-out. Instead of chasing the next trending serum, she treats her skin as a mirror of what's happening internally — stress, gut health, and inflammation. Her 'beauty diet' is refreshingly boring, in the best way: tons of water, anti-inflammatory whole foods, fresh fruits, healthy fats, and uncompromising sleep. No eight-step gimmicks.

She's not anti-biohacking, she's just doing it differently

Don't mistake Mira's grounded approach for being anti-science. At Dhun, her luxury wellness sanctuary, she is merging both worlds. Think ancient wisdom meets modern diagnostics. Traditional healing paired with cutting-edge recovery tools. "At Dhun, our entire philosophy is rooted in the idea that prevention is always better than cure," she says.

"We deliberately combine traditional wellness practices with modern recovery and diagnostic tools, because I think the two work best in tandem rather than in opposition — ancient wisdom gives you the 'why,' and modern science gives you precise ways to measure and track it," she adds. The goal at Dhun isn't to get you shredded for an event. It's to protect your mobility, joint health, and vitality for the next decades.

Whether she's negotiating with her kids over Tuesday's dinner, formulating ideas at Dhun, or working with SunBridge Consumers on making kids' nutrition less stressful, Mira's message is consistent: health isn't a punishment. It's not a rigid rulebook. It's not a sprint to look a certain way. It's the quiet, consistent art of showing up for yourself and your family — one small, practical, sustainable choice at a time.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.