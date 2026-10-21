Model Elsa Hosk walked Victoria's Secret show 3 months postpartum: Pelvic floor test to cardio, here's her workout routine

Victoria's Secret Angel and Swedish model Elsa Hosk walked the Victoria's Secret fashion show about three months (12 weeks) postpartum on Sunday. In an Instagram post shared on October 20, her trainer, Ashley Eckhoff, revealed how she trained the supermodel while also ensuring she felt like her best self after giving birth.

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How Elsa Hosk trained for Victoria's Secret fashion show

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Ashley revealed in the Instagram post that Elsa Hosk reached out to her at around four weeks postpartum. According to the celebrity fitness trainer, the model had been asked to walk the Victoria's Secret show and was so excited but wanted to know if it was even realistic.

“My answer was yes! But only if we did it safely. Before we started, she got cleared by a pelvic floor PT, and we stayed close on how her body was feeling the entire way through,” Ashley added. After ensuring that everything was okay physically for Elsa, here's how she trained her:

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Pelvic floor training to deep core activation

{{^usCountry}} The trainer started Elsa with breathwork, pelvic floor, and deep core activation to allow her body to switch back on after ‘nine months of making a human’. They did not use any heavy weights, absolutely avoided jumping, and then moved into ‘low-impact cardio, which included aqua jogging, step work, and punches, some bands and light weights’. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The trainer started Elsa with breathwork, pelvic floor, and deep core activation to allow her body to switch back on after ‘nine months of making a human’. They did not use any heavy weights, absolutely avoided jumping, and then moved into ‘low-impact cardio, which included aqua jogging, step work, and punches, some bands and light weights’. {{/usCountry}}

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“Elsa wanted to go hard from day one (because she’s a bad ass), so we had to reel her back in and remind her that her body just went through something absolutely insane, but because we built the foundation first, everything after that came back faster. By show day she felt cinched and had zero inflammation. And the results showed up,” the trainer added.

What did Elsa wear for Victoria's Secret fashion show?

The Swedish model wore two stunning looks on the runway. Her first look was a stunning white lace corset paired with enormous rose-gold wings that weighed 50 pounds (approximately 23 kg). They were also one of the biggest and heaviest Angel wings from the entire show.

For her second look, she wore a Barbie-pink corset over a lacy pink bikini, layered with tulle sleeves. Meanwhile, Elsa was also the last Angel to wear the Fantasy Bra in 2018 before the show went on a multi-year hiatus in 2019.