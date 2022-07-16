Monkeypox in India; experts on tips to manage symptoms

The first case of monkeypox in India has been detected in Kerala and health experts have warned people to take adequate measures for prevention be it avoiding skin contact with infected people, washing hands thoroughly with soap and water, cooking meat properly and taking smallpox vaccination for protection. In case you have been diagnosed with monkeypox, you need not worry. The disease is self-limiting and experts say the course of the disease could be up to 4 weeks during which symptoms have to be managed well. (Also read: Monkeypox reaches India; experts offer tips to protect from the virus)

"Monkeypox is usually a self-limiting disease with symptoms lasting from two to four weeks. Most people with monkeypox get better on their own without treatment. Symptomatic treatment, prevention of dehydration and antibiotics to treat secondary bacterial infections if they develop remains the mainstay treatment," says Dr Avi Kumar, Senior Consultant Pulmonology, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute.

Early signs of monkeypox include flu-like symptoms like fever with chills, headache, muscle aches, fatigue and swollen nodes. After a few days, flat, red painful bumps which turn into blisters filled with pus appear. Eventually, the blisters crust over and fall off — the whole process can last two to four weeks.

"It can be prevented by avoiding contact with infected animals (especially sick or dead animals), with bedding and other materials contaminated with the virus and with people who may be infected with the virus. There is utmost need to thoroughly cook all foods that contain animal meat or parts, wash hands frequently with soap and water and wear a mask that covers your mouth and nose when around others. It is required to clean and disinfect touched surfaces and use PPE when caring for infected people," says Dr Kumar.

The symptoms of monkeypox often disappear without any treatment. But here are a few steps suggested by Dr Pruthu Narendra Dhekne, Consultant - Infectious Diseases, Fortis Hospitals, Bannerghatta Road, Bangalore that one can follow for management of symptoms:

• Allowing the rash to dry if possible or covering it with a moist dressing to protect the area if necessary.

• Any sores in the mouth or eyes should not be touched.

• Mouthwashes and eye drops are safe to use as long as cortisone-containing medications are avoided.

Dr Satish Koul, Director, Internal Medicine, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram recommends the following urgent measures for monkeypox patients.

• Rest, have plenty of fluids and take paracetamol for fever relief from time to time.

• For skin lesions, patients can use antiseptic creams and emoluments.

• Taking good care of hydration is also very important.

Experts say skin lesions should be covered to the best extent possible. Wearing of long sleeves, pants should be preferred to minimise risk of contact with others.

- Encourage ORS or oral fluids

- Intravenous fluids if indicated

- Encourage nutritious and adequate diet

- Consider anti-emetics in case of vomiting

