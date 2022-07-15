Monkeypox reaches India; experts offer tips to protect from the virus

The fast-spreading monkeypox infection has reached India as a 35-year-old man in Kerala who returned from UAE three days back is confirmed to have been diagnosed with the disease. A viral infection, monkeypox can spread by contact with an infected person or infected animal, contact with their body fluids or any material contaminated with the virus or during intimate physical contact, such as kissing, cuddling, or sex. According to CDC, the virus can enter the body through broken skin, respiratory tract, eyes, nose, or mouth. (Also read: Monkeypox signs and symptoms in kids to watch out for)

The incubation period for monkeypox is around 1-2 weeks. While the first symptoms can range from fever, chills, headache, muscle ache, lymph node enlargement, after a couple of days, a rash starts to develop first on the face and then spreads to other body parts. People with history of travel should immediately isolate themselves at home or at a hospital facility. According to CDC, the period of isolation of the patient should be for 3 weeks approximately till the scab falls.

As monkeypox reaches India, here are tips by experts to protect yourself from the virus.

"Monkeypox is usually a self-limited disease with the symptoms lasting from 2 to 4 weeks. Monkeypox is transmitted to humans through close contact with an infected person or animal or fomite contaminated by infected animal. It is transmitted from one person to another by close contact with bodily rashes or lesions, body fluids, droplets and contaminated materials such as bedding," says Dr Honey Savla, Consultant Internal Medicines, Wockhardt Hospital, Mumbai Central.

Here are some prevention tips by Dr Honey Savla and Dr Charu Dutt Arora Infectious Diseases Specialist and Head, Ameri Health, Asian Hospital.

- Avoid skin contact with people who are suspected to be infected. Avoid any contact with person who has a rash.

- Wash hands thoroughly with soap and water for 20 seconds with soap and water or alcohol-based sanitizer

- Cough and sneeze into the crook of your arm

- Do not have unprotected sex with the suspected person.

- Avoid contact with any fluid or object that has been from a sick patient.

- There should be prevention of animal to human transmission.

- Cook meat thoroughly.

- According to experts, vaccines for smallpox can be given to the contacts within 4 days of exposure, it provides a strong protection in most of the cases of monkeypox.

