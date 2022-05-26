Home / Lifestyle / Health / Monkeypox signs and symptoms in kids to watch out for
health

Monkeypox signs and symptoms in kids to watch out for

  • Monkeypox symptoms in kids: An expert on how to recognise monkeypox infection in kids and preventive measures to follow.
Monkeypox in kids: Symptoms to watch out for(Instagram)
Monkeypox in kids: Symptoms to watch out for(Instagram)
Published on May 26, 2022 01:41 PM IST
Copy Link
ByParmita Uniyal

Monkeypox symptoms in kids: As monkeypox cases in the UK and a couple of other countries are on rise, it is important to be aware of the signs and symptoms of the viral zoonotic disease. In kids, especially, some of the monkeypox may be similar to chicken pox like rashes, fever, and aches. (Also read: Can monkeypox and Covid-19 co-exist? Here's what an expert has to say)

"Although the risk of monkey pox infection is rare and mild in kids, it can mimic the more common chicken pox.With the lockdown easing, parents are asked to be more vigilant about these viral infections," says Dr Charu Dutt Arora, Infectious Diseases Specialist and Head, Ameri Health, Asian Hospital.

Talking about the symptoms of monkeypox, that arrived in early May in UK, Dr Arora says rashes, fever and body aches are the common crossover symptoms of the "pox" diseases.

"Monkeypox infection also has lymph node swellings and severe exhaustion. The rash is peculiar, which starts from the face as a raised spot that later spreads to palms and feet and goes into a blister filled with fluid and finally into scabs which fall off eventually. The symptoms can last for 2-4 weeks," he says.

How monkeypox is different in kids as compared to adults

Dr Arora says in children, as compared to adults, the fever is generally higher (reaching 102 F) on day 2-3.

"The rash typically starts from Day 3 or 4 and goes its gradual transition. In kids, there are higher symptoms of exhaustion and weakness. They do not complain of headache mostly. Hence, hydration and fluid management with antipyretics is necessary for children," adds the expert.

Monkeypox: Preventive measure to adopt

-The most important preventive measure is hand hygiene (for 20 seconds with soap and water or alcohol-based sanitizer).

-There should be prevention of animal to human transmission.

-Cook meat thoroughly.

-Avoid any contact with person who has a rash.

-Avoid contact with any fluid or object that has been from a sick patient.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
monkeypox
monkeypox
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 26, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out