Monsoon woes to Covid scare: How Delhiites are keeping fit indoors

The monsoon has been making its presence felt in the Capital. And while it’s blissful to sit by the window, sipping on a hot cuppa and munching on pakodas, it is equally difficult to get a move on and shed the extra kilos! Amid the impending fear of a third wave, stepping out to exercise in the monsoon isn’t an option for many Delhiites. However, they refuse to hit the snooze button on their #fitnessgoals, armed with alternate methods to stay fit.

Investing in heavy gym equipment

Besides Covid-19, travelling to the gym in monsoons is quite an issue, especially if your gym is not as close and you have to overcome waterlogged roads and traffic jams to reach there. In a bid to counter the issue, Mohit Singh, an IT professional from Shalimar Bagh, has bought heavy gym equipment. “I have tried to get back to my gym routine ever since Covid began, but it hasn’t been happening. Either the number of cases increase and my wife tells me ki mat jao, ya phir baarish ho jaati hai and I get lazy. So now, I’ve bought a body building work station at home. Now I can simply work out whenever I am free!” he shares.”

Kick-boxing and skipping

Delhiite Juhi Khurana, who had a baby last year, says kick boxing is helping her lose weight.

If going to the gym is not your cup of tea, kick-boxing and skipping can be great way to shed kilos. Juhi Khurana Mehandru, a South Extension resident who became a mum last year, says that she skips and practises kick-boxing at home to remain in shape. “The rains have made it very difficult to go out for a walk. However, I’ve always been a fitness freak. I had a baby last year and post-delivery workout is very important. You need to be in shape as you are constantly running after a toddler. Ab walk nahin toh, I have resorted to skipping and kick-boxing at home. I mix this up with some cardio. I don’t have a punching bag at home, so I do some air kicks and punches. I love skipping too, it’s very low-maintenance,” she says.

Virtual personal trainer sessions

South Delhi-based Ritik Wadhwa has enrolled in a virtual fitness class with a personal trainer.

If you cannot go to the gym, then bring the gym to you. Or at least the instructor, believe some Delhiites. Ritik Wadwa, a businessman from Sarvodaya Enclave, has hired a personal trainer who is instructing him and his wife to adopt a type of workout called TRX, as well as weight training. “Due to these heavy rains and also because of the Covid-19 cases, we are not stepping out much, especially to the gym. We have instead enrolled in a virtual fitness programme where we have a personal trainer who helps us out. Being more intensive than yoga or any other form of home workout, it’s exactly like going to the gym,” he says.

Yoga and meditation

Niharika Agarwal says yoga has been helping her reduce the stress of work from home.

Hours together in front of a laptop, can get taxing and if the option of going out to stretch your legs isn’t available. But yoga can help. “It’s not possible to go for yoga classes at the park with the rain and the pandemic, so I practise it at home. It helps in easing off stress, and keeps me motivated. It also improves my posture as I have to sit for long hours while working from home,” says Niharika Agarwal, a young working professional from Noida.

Dance routines

Shubhangi Jeswal, a dance-fitness coach, says dance releases happy hormones (endorphins) and help in getting rid of the stress.

It’s a well-known fact that dancing is a great way to shed some kilos and remain active. Rohini-based dance fitness expert Shubhangi Jeswal, who conducts virtual classes, says, “A lot of people have been enrolling lately. Work from home has made life mundane and dance is a great way to get a breather and lose weight. The happy hormones released in the process help one get rid of stress.”

Sonali Kutariyar, a Noida-based banker says, “Monsoon mein binging on pakodas is so common that it is hard to stay fit. So, I make sure to dance for an hour everyday and have also enrolled myself in a virtual dance class. It’s fun to just groove to the beats.””

Author tweets @anjuri

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter