Myths versus Reality: Oral health during Covid-19 pandemic

Why visit a dentist, until and unless there is some problem like pain, swelling or bleeding from gums? This is a common question one often find themselves asking in day to day life. There is widespread unawareness regarding the dental problems and their impact on everyday life. Irrespective of many organisations and institutions emphasising on the importance of good oral health during this pandemic too, there is wide spread neglect of the dental problems. Out of fear or apprehension due to Covid 19, people are avoiding or delaying visiting their dentists, leading to a vicious cycle of neglect, overuse of over the counter drugs and late diagnosis of both dental and systemic diseases.

It is important to know that the oral health and overall health are closely intertwined and effect each other. Mouth is the gateway to the body and indicates the overall health status of an individual. Most prevalent oral conditions like dental caries and periodontal diseases, are largely preventable, but if left untreated can cause pain, infection and sepsis and may cause bacteria to enter into the bloodstream causing other health problems. Chronic periodontal problems have been associated with diabetes, cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases, all of which are associated with severity of Covid 19 infection, making it more lethal in patients having these comorbidities. Thus periodic check ups, diagnosing and treating a tooth problem at an earlier stage is less invasive, cost effective and also has a better prognosis in all aspects.

Not only does dental problems cause systemic diseases, various systemic diseases have an impact on the oral health. Many underlying signs and symptoms observed by the dentist during routine dental check ups can help detect variety of systemic disease at an early stage. Research has shown that 90% of all systemic diseases like heart disease, diabetes, liver and kidney diseases have oral manifestations in the form of oral lesions, bad breath etc and if detected early can have better prognosis. A visit to the dentist will help one diagnose these diseases at an early stage, and rule out any dental issues as well.

Last but not the least important fact is like any other systemic disease, dental problems, too play an important role in overall well being. A normal healthy oral cavity is critical to the individual’s nutritional as well as emotional well being. It is not just the smile that others notice about you but also the confidence that it brings along with it which makes a huge difference in which one is perceived.

(Hony.) Brig. Dr. Anil Kohli is a leading dental surgeon, medical administrator and a former president of the Dental Council of India with over 40 years of experience. He was conferred Padma Bhushan, Padmashree and Dr BC Roy Awards for his distinguished services.)