Navratri 2023: How dandiya raas can help in weight loss, improve heart health. Know all benefits

Navratri is the festival of fasting and feasting. It is also the time to rejoice and have social gatherings. The nine-day festival is celebrated with diverse traditions across the country and notable one among them is Gujarat's folk dance Dandiya Raas. Devotees in Gujarat and even other parts of the country participate in this highly energetic dance form, wearing beautiful and colourful traditional outfits. Dandiya Raas is performed used wooden sticks known as dandiyas. It is performed in large groups where men and women dance using these sticks for various dance moves. Playing Dandiya Raas is an exhilarating experience and not just brings benefits for physical but also mental health. It is quite a fun way to burn calories, release stress, and doing arm workout. The dance form is also a good cardiovascular workout and improves the heart rate. (Also read: Navratri 2023: 8 wonderful benefits of eating sattvik food while fasting)

Playing Dandiya Raas is an exhilarating experience and not just brings benefits for physical but also mental health. (Freepik)

"Shardiya Navratri brings with it the opportunity to engage in the traditional dance form of Dandiya, and it is worth noting the numerous health benefits associated with this activity," says Chitharesh Natesan, professional bodybuilder and gym trainer in an interview with HT Digital.

Chitharesh Natesan opens up on the range of health benefits playing dandiya can bring for your health this Navratri

1. Heart health

Dancing to the lively beats of Dandiya serves as an effective cardiovascular exercise, promoting better blood circulation and oxygenation of cells due to the continuous and rhythmic movements involved. This can contribute to improved heart health.

2. Better coordination and balance

Dandiya can enhance coordination and balance, providing physical benefits by strengthening both body and mind.

3. Weight loss

Participating in Dandiya Raas is also an engaging way to burn calories, helping you maintain a healthy weight amidst the festive season. Indulging in some delicious festive food after a dandiya session can multiply the joy of the festival.

4. Flexibility

Dandiya is a fantastic way to stretch and flex all your body muscles, improving flexibility over time. The repetitive and energetic nature of the dance also aids in increasing stamina, making it an effective fitness routine.

5. Mental health

Beyond the physical advantages, Dandiya fosters social connections and a sense of community, promoting mental and emotional well-being. It allows individuals to come together and celebrate their cultural heritage, contributing to a sense of unity and joy.

Shardiya Navratri this year is set to begin October 15 and conclude on October 24 with Dussehra. The festival is dedicated to Maa Durga and her many avatars.

