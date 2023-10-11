Navratri 2023: 8 wonderful benefits of eating sattvik food while fasting

Navratri 2023: The festival of Shardiya Navratri is round the corner and during these auspicious nine days, many Durga devotees observe fasting. The fasting period ranges from two days to nine days depending on the traditions followed by a particular family. Irrespective of whether or not one is fasting, many people stick to sattvik diet during this time. Onion, garlic, root vegetables, tea, coffee are avoided by many. Those keeping fast are also selective about the grains, salt, vegetables among other things and consume vrat-friendly foods. Rajgira, Samak ke chawal, ragi, sabudana, singhara atta, amaranth flour are preferred by people during Navratri. These foods are not only sattvik but also full of health benefits. Rich in fibre, protein, essential vitamins and minerals, sattvik diet can remove toxins and nourish the body well. (Also read: Navratri Calendar 2023: Ghatasthapana to Maha Navami, know all details of the nine days of Shardiya Navratri) During the festival of Navratri, it is common for many people to observe fasts, and they often choose to consume sattvik food during this time. (Shutterstock)

"During the festival of Navratri, it is common for many people to observe fasts, and they often choose to consume sattvik food during this time. Sattvik food is considered pure, simple, locally and seasonally available, clean in the traditional Ayurvedic and yogic philosophies," says Dr Hansaji Yogendra, Director, The Yoga Institute in an interview with HT Digital.

Dr Hansaji shared several benefits associated with eating sattvik food during Navratri:

1. Cleansing and detoxification

Sattvik foods are typically light, easy to digest, and free from additives, excessive spices or fats. This can help in detoxifying the body and giving the digestive system a break.

2. Increased energy and vitality

Sattvik foods are rich in natural nutrients and are minimally processed. Consuming such foods can provide sustained energy throughout the day and help maintain overall vitality.

3. Mental clarity

The simplicity of sattvik foods is believed to promote mental clarity and reduce mental disturbances. This can be particularly beneficial during periods of meditation and prayer.

4. Balanced nutrition

Sattvik foods often include a variety of fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, and dairy products. This can help maintain a balanced nutritional intake during the fasting period.

5. Improved digestion

Sattvik foods are generally easy on the digestive system, which can be helpful during fasting when the digestive process may slow down. This can prevent discomfort or digestive issues.

6. Emotional stability

It is believed that sattvik foods have a calming effect on the mind, which can help individuals maintain emotional stability and reduce stress or anxiety during the festive period.

7. Increased mindfulness

The focus on simple, natural, and unprocessed foods encourages mindfulness about what one consumes, fostering a deeper connection with food and its sources.

8. Respect for all living beings

Sattvik diets often exclude non-vegetarian foods and pungent spices. This reflects respect for all living beings and aligns with the principle of non-violence (ahimsa).

It’s important to note that the specific foods considered sattvik can vary by region and personal beliefs. Common sattvik foods include fruits, vegetables, dairy products, nuts, seeds, and whole grains. During Navratri, individuals may choose to prepare special dishes that are both sattvik and in accordance with their specific fasting rules.

