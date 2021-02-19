Neha Kakkar opens up about her anxiety, body image issues

Mental health is still a taboo topic in India, however fortunately more and more celebrities are coming forward and sharing their own battles and mental health issues with the world, helping pave the way for more conversations around mental health, depression, anxiety, body dysmorphia and more. Neha Kakkar recently opened up about her anxiety and body image issues that she faced even though everything else was going great in her life during an episode of Indian Idol 12. The special weekend 'Maa' episode featured a performance by Chandigarh contestant Anushka Bannerjee who sang a song from the Bollywood film Luka Chuppi, the performace had such an impact on Neha that she got emotional and couldn't control her tears after the heart-rendering performance. Neha shared that like Anushka, she too had anxiety, and that her thyroid issues were the major cause of her anxiety issues. Opening up about the same after the performance on the realtiy TV show, the 32-year-old said, "Though I have everything, a nice family, career but my bodily issues always disturbed me a lot and because of which I use to face anxiety issues." Neha commended Anushka for the performance and told the contestant that she, like Anushka's parents, was very proud of seeing her take over the stage and for such a powerful performance.

Anushka said, "Neha mam has always been very supportive and encouraging from the time I narrated them that I have anxiety issues. This time when she praised me I was on cloud nine hearing appreciative words from a personality like Neha mam is like dream come true. From know I will give my 200 percent to make sure I don't let her down." Neha Kakkar got married to Rohanpreet Singh in October of last year. On the professional front other than being a judge on the singing reality TV show Indian Idol 12, Neha has also released several hit singles in the past few months including Khayal Rakhya Kar which also features her husband Rohanpreet.