New Covid variant Eris detected in Maharashtra; should India be worried? What experts say

New Covid variant EG.5.1 or Eris that has been adding to the surge of Coronavirus cases in UK has also been causing slight increase in Coronavirus caseload in Maharashtra. The new Omicron variant was first detected in May but did not cause any notable impact in the months of subsequent months of June and July. However, as per state health department data, Covid cases have increased from 70 at the end of July to 115 on August 6, said a TOI report. The new Covid strain Eris has increased hospitalisation cases among elderly in UK and while there is no need to panic, it's imperative to keep a close watch on it. The rise in Corona cases could be due to waning immunity from previous infections or vaccinations and it's important to take booster shots to fight the virus

'India needs to be careful amid waning immunity'

The rise in Corona cases could be due to waning immunity from previous infections or vaccinations and it's important to take booster shots to fight the virus(Pixabay)

"The concern about new Covid-19 strains depend on various factors, including their transmissibility, severity, and the effectiveness of vaccines and treatments against them. Given that viruses can mutate over time, there is always a possibility of new strains emerging. The latest strain EG5.1, also known as Eris is one such strain which WHO is closely monitoring. India needs to be careful, since the Covid appropriate behaviour has taken a back seat and vaccination immunity is probably waning. So, if caught off guard, it can be disastrous," says Dr Ravi Shekhar Jha, Director & HOD-Pulmonology, Fortis Escorts Hospital, Faridabad.

"The new strain was initially started from the United Kingdom, and now very few cases have been reported in Mumbai. Since the positivity rate or any upsurge in cases have not been reported so far, thus this strain may not be of much concern for India," says Dr Kuldeep Kumar Grover, Head of critical care & Pulmonology - CK Birla Hospital, Gurgaon.

Symptoms of Eris or EG5.1

"The symptoms are same as previous variants, like cough, cold, fever, throat pain and chest tightness, but in immunocompromised people and some susceptible individuals, it can lead to fatal ARDS. It also appears to be more contagious than previous variants," adds Dr Jha.

"Usually, infected people may witness mild kind of Covid feelings since this is the new co-variant of Omicron strain, but that may not cause any significant harm. As we all know that rapid spread of the Covid strain is characterised by more infectivity and less visibility. But since almost every individual has been double vaccinated and has developed hybrid immunity, the infection spread rate may be minimal, with almost nil hospitalisation," says Dr Grover.

"We need to keep a close watch and need to follow normal hygiene like hand wash and mask at public places which also effectively reduces the risk of other viral and some bacterial infections. The cases in Maharashtra are not of too much concern but again, since this is flu season and season of fever due to other causes too, like malaria, typhoid and Dengue, we are not testing enough for Covid, so cases may be missed. We need to be careful if we see sudden spike in fever cases where no cause could be established," says Dr Jha.

What people in India need to do for avoiding Covid infection

"So first and foremost, three things to ensure - healthy balanced diet, hygienic lifestyle, regular vaccination (if applicable or flu shots), and again following the Covid appropriate behaviour – wearing mask, avoiding crowded places and proper sanitisation," says Dr Grover.

While the strain hasn't increased the cases much, "public need to be vigilant on their part and follow the safety precautions, even though this strain does not seem to be that much contagious," as per Dr Grover.