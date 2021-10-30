Home / Lifestyle / Health / New potential treatment for Covid-19 identified by researchers
New potential treatment for Covid-19 identified by researchers

  • The research reveals that cells infected with SARS-CoV-2 can only produce novel coronaviruses when their metabolic pentose phosphate pathway is activated.
New potential treatment for Covid-19 identified by researchers(Pixabay (For representation purpose))
Published on Oct 30, 2021 07:45 AM IST
ANI | , Canterbury [uk]

Researchers during a recent study identified a potential new treatment that suppresses the replication of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19.

In order to multiply, all viruses, including coronaviruses, infect cells and reprogramme them to produce novel viruses. The study 'Targeting the pentose phosphate pathway for SARS-CoV-2 therapy' has been published by the scientific journal Metabolite.

The research revealed that cells infected with SARS-CoV-2 can only produce novel coronaviruses when their metabolic pentose phosphate pathway is activated.

When applying the drug benfooxythiamine, an inhibitor of this pathway, SARS-CoV-2 replication was suppressed and infected cells did not produce coronaviruses.

The research from the University of Kent's School of Biosciences and the Institute of Medical Virology at Goethe-University, Frankfurt am Main, found the drug also increased the antiviral activity of '2-deoxy-D-glucose'; a drug which modifies the host cell's metabolism to reduce virus multiplication.

This shows that pentose phosphate pathway inhibitors like benfooxythiamine are a potential new treatment option for Covid-19, both on their own and in combination with other treatments.

Additionally, Benfooxythiamin's antiviral mechanism differs from that of other Covid-19 drugs such as remdesivir and molnupiravir. Therefore, viruses resistant to these may be sensitive to benfooxythiamin.

Professor Martin Michaelis, University of Kent, said, "This is a breakthrough in the research of Covid-19 treatment. Since resistance development is a big problem in the treatment of viral diseases, having therapies that use different targets is very important and provides further hope for developing the most effective treatments for Covid-19."

"Targeting virus-induced changes in the host cell metabolism is an attractive way to interfere specifically with the virus replication process," added Professor Jindrich Cinatl from Goethe-University Frankfurt.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
