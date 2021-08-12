Third wave is coming. Be ready to protect your child from Covid with these tips

Due to a surge in cases of covid-19 infection amongst kids and the unavailability of vaccines, parents have entered a state of panic and chaos regarding their kids’ safety. Various studies have proven that the virus may not have a lasting impact on children. This is even though children are as susceptible as adults and older individuals to get infected with covid-19. Since the second wave didn’t spare children; the third wave can also lead to a spike in cases among children.

Fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, sore throat, diarrhoea, loss of smell, loss of taste, gastrointestinal symptoms like loose motions, nasal congestion, sore throat, nausea, vomiting, a headache, dry cough, body, and muscle pain are the symptoms that children may exhibit, and they will need immediate medical attention.

Long covid is seen in children, when the covid symptoms are persistent for weeks or even months after getting back on track from the infection. According to a few studies, children without any chronic medical conditions or the ones who experienced mild symptoms during acute covid-19 infection can suffer from post-covid complications. Muscle pain, tiredness, loss of smell and taste, gastrointestinal problems such as diarrhoea and vomiting are seen in children, even after recovering from covid.

PRECAUTIONS THAT PARENTS NEED TO TAKE FOR THEIR CHILDREN

Children aged 2 years and above should wear a mask, when in public places, as per Centre for Disease control guidelines. There is a small risk of suffocation in smaller children who are unable to remove the mask, so they should be in adult supervision when wearing a mask. Children should not wear a mask when playing sports or doing physical activities, such as running, jumping or playing on the playground, so that it doesn’t compromise their breathing.

DISINFECT ALL THE FREQUENTLY TOUCHED SURFACES IN THE HOUSE

-Make sure that your child follows a well-balanced diet that includes fruits, vegetables, legumes, pulses, and wholegrain as it will help him/her boost immunity.

- Avoid spicy, oily, and junk food.

- Do not take your child to crowded places, social gatherings, or limit visitors at home.

-Make sure that your child is not around sick people. Cover your child’s mouth while coughing or sneezing.

WHAT TO DO IF YOUR CHILD GETS INFECTED WITH COVID-19 DURING THE THIRD WAVE?

Check his/her temperature from time to time. If the fever persists for more than four days, the child is fatigued, unable to eat, and not passing urine, just consult the doctor and admit him/her to the hospital. Even if the child has breathing difficulties, make sure to rush him to the hospital.

Give plenty of oral fluids and hygienic food to your child. Make sure the child is hydrated. Avoid junk food, and monitor the saturation twice a day at least.

HRCT chest scan should only be done when one’s symptoms do not improve and on the advice of the doctor.

THE LAST WORD

Covid-19 vaccine is not yet approved in children in India. Currently, clinical trials are being carried out to see whether these vaccines will also be safe and effective for children. Till then, parents will have to safeguard their children against this notorious virus. It is recommended that children take the annual flu shot (influenza vaccine) to protect themselves from seasonal influenza illness.

(This story was originally published on HealthShots.com)