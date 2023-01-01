New Year detox: Nutritionist on best way to detox after party; 5 habits for healthy gut

New Year 2023 is here and in a couple of days, we all will be returning to our normal lives and routines. A detox post celebration and indulging in heavy-calorie food helps cleanse the body of all the harmful toxins that we may have accumulated in the festive season. The purpose of a detox is to restore gut health through enough hydration. Drinking plain water all day long can be boring and usually detox water is the best way to add flavour and nutrients to your drink. (Also Read | Gut health to thyroid, here's why to use brass, iron, copper and Kansa cookware)

HOW FESTIVE FOOD ADDS TO YOUR HEALTH WOES

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"The kind of food that we are indulging in these days in parties is more of a refined Maida product. At the end, gut is compromised a lot. There is a lack of fibre in such food so a person may have constipation and other digestive issues. There are chances of inflammation of the gut," Priya Palan, Dietitian, Zen Multispecialty Hospital, Chembur, Mumbai told HT Digital in a telephonic conversation.

BEST WAY TO DETOX AFTER A PARTY

"Detox generally means cleansing up. When we talk about any kind of a detox water, we are looking at cleansing our system which our body is naturally capable of doing very well as we have organs like liver and kidney that help us get rid of the toxins or the unwanted things in our daily routine. When we add something like detox water to our diet, we are trying to hydrate our body with a little more infusion of vitamins, minerals that will help our body to get rid of these toxins. Hydrating yourself with detox water will certainly help you with constipation. It helps your gut to work better," says Priya Palan.

HABITS FOR HEALTHY GUT

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Palan says health is not a one-day regime but an everyday regime. She says if one follows certain healthy habits, they would be able to restore their gut health better.

Timely food: Eating breakfast, lunch and dinner at a fixed time helps your gut to be in a good shape.

Hydrate yourself well: Drinking 7-8 glasses of water every day and adding hydrating foods to your diet can help maintain optimum gut health.

Try not to eat a lot of refined products: Refined products can be disastrous for your gut health. They lack fibre and slow down digestion which could lead to weight gain and other health issues.

Make sure you add a lot of colourful fruits and vegetables to your diet: Rich in fibre, vitamins and antioxidants, fruits and vegetables are a great addition to your diet.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Be physically active: Regular exercise can benefit our digestion and helps in regular bowel movements.