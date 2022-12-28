New Year's Eve: Easy tips to manage diabetes while partying

New Year 2023 is almost here and after years of Covid restrictions, people are looking forward to ring in the new year with great enthusiasm and fervour. New Year's Eve is all about fun, good food, drinking champagne, attending and hosting parties and watching fireworks. People also head to their favourite destinations to welcome the new year. Considering people with diabetes need to monitor their blood sugar levels while partying, planning ahead of attending a party can help them immensely. Apart from controlling portions, taking their medication on time and avoiding alcohol, diabetics should also stay physically active during the festive season. Adding seasonal fruits and vegetables to the meals instead of going high on carbs and sugars can also help control blood sugar spikes. (Also read: New Year 2023: Tips and tricks to stick to your New Year resolutions)

"The year’s most delightful time is right around the corner. Finally, it’s party time. The New Year week will be all about mouth-watering delicacies, glamorous attires and gifts. But unfortunately, some of us are warned by our doctor, consultant, dietician, or fitness trainer to keep it all limited. Boring, isn’t it? Not really! Yes, celebrations cannot be the same for you and your loved ones but we can make slight changes to make the year-end cheerful," says Dr Amit Gupta, Senior Diabetologist, National Executive Council Member, RSSDI.

Here are tips by Dr Gupta for people with diabetes to manage their blood sugar levels while partying:

1. Select your plate

When going for a buffet arrangement, go for small portions and stick to a low-calorie diet. Limit your alcohol to one or a couple of drinks and ensure you drink with meals and stay hydrated enough. Consuming alcohol on an empty stomach or in concentrated form can be very harmful and in case of diabetes, it has severe outcomes.

2. Go seasonal

Excessive carbs can cause spikes in blood sugar levels. Select seasonal fruits and vegetables to keep sugary treats at bay. Your plate should have more veggies and less fried foods, meat etc. Fill it with starters and side dishes that include less butter, fats, sugar, dressings, and creams. And when it is time for desserts, select fruits instead of sugary bites. Get distracted by being socially involved with friends and family.

3. Watching your backpack

If your party plans include traveling to breath-taking locations, ensure you pack has double the medications and supplies just in case of delays. Carry glucose and extra snacks that can help you deal with any fluctuations in your blood sugar levels.

4. Medications and documents on the go

Do not forget to keep your prescriptions, medical identifications, ID, insurance and emergency contact numbers with the doctor’s details on the top. Every person with diabetes on insulin therapy should carry insulin in an insulated bag while traveling. When traveling by air, go for low-fat diabetic food and take insulin as advised.

5. Be the host

Instead of going to a house party where the pre-decided setting can be difficult for your medical situation to cope with, you can choose to turn organiser instead. Set what your guests love and create a different menu for yourself. Social media is full of healthy recipes. Pick your creative snack and let it be the show’s topper. You never know when your loved ones would keep aside grilled chicken and pick your nutrition-loaded dishes. Add healthy beverages, side dishes, and even desserts with funky presentations.

"Sip smart, bite healthy and do not skip medications. Following these three habits will ease up your vacation, Christmas, or New Year plans. All of us wish to start a happy 2023, but not all of us can enter it smoothly. Enjoying is important and so is taking care of your health. Plan your celebrations carefully," says Dr Gupta.

