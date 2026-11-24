If you do not have a dedicated workout space at home, you often have to improvise. You push the coffee table to one side, dig your weights out from under the bed and pull up a workout tutorial on your laptop or phone. By the time you are ready to start, your 10-to-15-minute workout break is nearly over. If that sounds familiar, setting aside a small corner where you can stretch and keep your equipment within reach could save you a few precious minutes.

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We asked Riya Shah, founder of Tula Move, how to set up a workout corner when space is tight and fit exercise into a busy schedule. Here's what you need to know.

Here are some common questions she answered for fitness enthusiasts, people who work out at home and anyone looking to move more throughout the day:

How can you plan for more movement in your day?

Finding a free hour to exercise can be challenging, especially if you have a hectic work schedule. Shah suggested looking for a few minutes in the routine you already have. It can be a gap between meetings, a quick stretch, or adding wearable weights that look good for your coffee run; a short Pilates session in the morning or a few strength exercises in the evening can make a world of difference. Not necessarily; you don't need 1-2 hours for workouts.

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{{^usCountry}} “The idea is to make movement a natural part of your routine rather than another task on your to-do list,” she added. How can your workout setup help you exercise regularly? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The idea is to make movement a natural part of your routine rather than another task on your to-do list,” she added. How can your workout setup help you exercise regularly? {{/usCountry}}

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If your living room doubles as a workout space, where you keep your weights can make a difference. This means you are more inclined to exercise if you see the weights, if they are in your field of vision. A pair of well-designed weights can blend in with your decor, so you can leave them on display.

Addressing this need, Shah said, “That’s a major pain point that we address at Tula Move with our design-led products. Equipment and environment are crucial to maintain a steady level of motivation to stay consistent. When something looks good, feels good and fits seamlessly into our environment, we're naturally more drawn to using it consistently. Practitioners who are inclined towards home workouts are definitely looking for inspiring and soft-touch equipment rather than bulky equipment that is visually intrusive and leads to calloused hands.”

How can you make room for workouts in a small home?

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First, you need to look for a space in your home where you can stretch your arms or roll out a mat without moving your furniture a lot. Shah recommended choosing a cosy corner that feels calming and functional enough to use regularly.

Emphasising the need for a space that makes it easy to exercise, Shah said, "Your workout space should complement the visual aesthetics of your home, instead of adding visual clutter. A space that makes you want to move. A cosy corner in your house with the right equipment creates an elevated and frictionless workout space and also acts as a great conversation starter with guests.”

Does making fitness more convenient also make it easier to stay consistent?

The expert confirmed that yes, frictionless workouts help you stay more consistent. If you have to drag furniture out of the way every time you want to exercise, you may find yourself putting it off. Keeping a corner clear and your equipment within reach means you can get moving as soon as you have a few minutes to spare.

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Make your workout convenient by choosing a clutter free zone.

What compact equipment works well for home workouts?

Now that you have finalised a workout corner, now you have to figure out what you will use there. Shah shared four compact options for different parts of your routine:

1. Strength straps:

Wearable weights that can be used on your wrists or ankles.

Great for adding resistance to everyday movement, whether you're working from home, taking a walk or even running errands.

Simple way to incorporate a little extra strength into your day without having to carve out additional workout time.

2. Power pods:

Compact, easy-to-hold weights that are great for strength training, toning and functional workouts.

Can be used for a variety of upper-body, lower-body and core exercises, making them a versatile alternative to bulky gym equipment.

3. Therapy bands:

Lightweight, easily storable and incredibly versatile.

Work well for stretching, mobility and rehabilitation-style movements, while bands with varying resistance levels can also be used for strength training and muscle activation.

4. Magsip bottle:

More than just a hydration essential, MagSip comes with a MagSafe feature that lets you attach your phone directly to the bottle.

Whether one is following a workout video, or watching an online video course on the move, it keeps your phone conveniently accessible, hands-free and wherever you are.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.