Norovirus outbreak: What is it? Symptoms and prevention tips to know

Norovirus outbreak: A surge in the outbreak of Norovirus has been detected in parts of the United States. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 91 cases of norovirus were reported by the week of December 5. this was observed as a significant rise in the number of cases after 69 cases of norovirus were reported in the last week of November. Referred to as the stomach flu or the stomach bug, norovirus causes inflammation in the intestines or stomach, also known as acute gastroenteritis.

What is norovirus?

According to the official website of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), norovirus is a contagious virus responsible for causing vomiting in diarrhoea. Also referred to as the stomach flu or the stomach bug, norovirus causes inflammation in the intestines or stomach, also known as acute gastroenteritis.

Types of norovirus:

Most people with norovirus get better within 1 or 3 days after falling sick, but they can still bear the virus and spread it. There are many types of norovirus, and hence, it explains why people can get norovirus illness multiple times in their lifetime. One type of infection of norovirus may not protect one from another type.

Norovirus: Warning signs and symptoms

Within a time period between 12 hours to 48 hours, a person exposed to norovirus may start developing the symptoms. The early warning signs of norovirus includes diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, stomach pain, fever, headache, and body aches.

According to the official website of CDC, norovirus can lead to severe dehydration. “Decreased urination, dry mouth and throat, feeling dizzy when standing up, crying with few or no tears and unusual sleepiness or fussiness are some of the signs of severe dehydration.

Norovirus: Prevention tips

Norovirus can spread by coming in direct contact with someone affected by the virus, eating food or consuming fluids that are contaminated with the virus or touching surfaces that have the virus. CDC shared a few precautionary measures to keep in mind to stay safe:

Washing hands properly before consuming food or drinks.

While cooking shellfish, fruits and vegetables, we should wash them thoroughly.

Contaminated surfaces should be cleaned and disinfected thoroughly.

Laundry should be washed in hot water.

If affected by norovirus, it is advised to stay home for two days even after the symptoms stop.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.