Not just dental health, oil pulling has these other amazing benefits too!

Oil pulling, a practice of swishing edible oil in your mouth to clean and whiten your teeth naturally, originated in India and has been around for thousands of years. Some Ayurveda experts say that it works much better than the regular mouthwash and purifies the body by pulling toxins out of it. Edible oil like sesame oil and coconut oil are usually used as an absorption or pulling medium.

The practice after being forgotten for long is again becoming popular in India after impressing health enthusiasts across the globe.

What is Oil pulling?

In Ayurveda, Gandusha and Kavala are described as part of your dincharya (daily routine). Gandhusha is when you fill your mouth to full capacity and Kavala translates in Hindi to 'Kulla'. Oil pulling is a part of it.

"Gandhusha and Kavala are done after brushing your teeth and before putting anjana in your eyes as per Ayurveda. By doing this, you are creating pressure on your jaws, your salivary glands, your lymph nodes. It is like a detoxification in which you are massaging your mouth from within," says Dr. Zeel Gandhi, an Ayurvedic doctor and a formulator for Vedix.

"Kavala is swishing something in your mouth, it could be oil, decoction, any sort of liquid. It can also be vinegar or hot water and honey. In Ayurveda there are different types of liquids to be used for daily gargling for good health. Oil pulling is part of it. Traditionally sesame oil is recommended in Ayurveda, as it is good for bones, lung health, strengthens body and even hair. Sesame oil although has a taste which is not very palatable, so it is sometimes substituted by coconut oil which is more palatable," says Dr Gandhi.

Benefits of oil pulling

Dr Gandhi also opened up on the many benefits of oil pulling:

Removes plaque better than toothpaste

Oil pulling removes plaque that toothpaste doesn't remove. It dissolves the plaque much better than regular water-based mouthwashes.

It doesn't kill good bacteria

Oil pulling creates a very sensitive balance between your healthy and bad bacteria. It is not going to kill good bacteria. When we use very strong chemical ingredients to clean our mouth, it is not a good idea. Oil maintains very healthy oral bio and is good for our dental health.

Improves digestive health

When you do Gandusha and Kavala regularly, it stimulates your digestive tract and helps balance your doshas which prevents against many diseases. When you stimulate your mouth, it has a positive effect on vata dosha in your gut also. It also helps control metabolic problems and improve overall digestion.

Improves heart health

There are also studies that prove the link of bad oral hygiene to bad heart health. If you have good healthy saliva, you will end up making better food choices. By doing oil pulling you ensure that your heart remains healthy too.

