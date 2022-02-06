Nothing to see here. Just a glimpse of Pooja Batra's MMA practice

Pooja Batra is always up for everything fitness. Be it yoga or Mixed martial Arts, Pooja takes on everything with equal dedication and pervour. The actor is a dedicated yoga enthusiast and loves to share the snippets of her daily routine on her Instagram profile to motivate her fans to start taking up the same.

Pooja Batra's Instagram profile is otherwise a plethora of her travel diaries. Besides loving yoga and fitness, the actor also loves to travel across the world and explore unknown places of known countries. Sometimes, she merges her love for yoga and travel too. In several instances, the actor has been spotted practising yoga with the stunning backdrop of the places she has been – from Bora Bora Islands to USA.

ALSO READ: Yoga with Pooja Batra – This time, it is Uttanasana

Pooja is now back at home and is happy to perform yoga in her own home's garden with her pet pooch for company. However, she is missing her MMA practice sessions. The actor shared a video of her previous MMA practice session on her Instagram profile on Sunday and it is setting the fitness mood on Instagram. In the video, Pooja, dressed in her MMA gear, can be seen starting the session with the Namaskar. Then, she can be seen practising her MMA moves including the punches, with her fitness trainer for company. "Missing my MMA practice class," wrote Pooja in the caption. Take a look:

Mixed Martial Arts is a combat sports which involves striking, grappling and ground fighting. This martial artform borrows heavily from several combat sports including boxing and kickboxing. Practising MMA on a regular basis come with its own set of health benefits. It helps in improving the overall strength of the body, as it engages the entire body. It also helps in boosting confidence and improving the cardeiovascular health. MMA also helps in reducing stress, improving concentration and boosting confidence.