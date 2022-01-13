A glimpse of Pooja Batra's yoga routine in the garden

Pooja Batra is a work in progress. The actor, who is a fitness enthusiast, loves to workout. Pooja can turn any place to her workout arena – be it her travel destinations or her home garden with her pet pooch chilling nearby. Pooja loves her yoga routine as much as she loves traveling. Sometimes, she merges the two. Pooja is often spotted acing several yoga routines with the backdrop of her travel destination – be it the Bora Bora Islands or a stunning location in USA, Pooja loves to catch up with her workout routine anytime, anywhere.

Currently, Pooja is back at home and is loving the combination of her home garden, the winter sun and the morning workouts. A day back, Pooja shared a picture and a short video of herself documenting her morning yoga routine for her Instagram family. In one of the Instagram stories, Pooja can be seen acing a complex yoga position. Pooja can be seen sitting with her one knee touching the floor, and the other knee bent in front of her. Her one hand can be seen folded from the back, touching the other hand, while her one foot can be seen touching her elbow. Dressed in a black sports bra and a blue pair of gym trousers, Pooja can be seen engrossed in the position.

In another snippet, Pooja can be seen practising a variation of Bakasana. In the video, Pooja can be seen balancing her entire body on her palms and pushing her legs upwards, and then stretching them. With her pet pooch lying around, Pooja can be seen loving her yoga routine under the winter sun. Take a look:

Instagram story of Pooja Batra.(Instagram/@poojabatra)

Yoga comes with multiple health benefits. It helps in developing strength, balance and flexibility of the body. It also helps in improving the heart health. Yoga helps in decreasing arthritis problems as well.