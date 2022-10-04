Nutritionist on 3 eating habits that will make you lean forever

Apart from what you eat and the number of calories you consume, how you eat your meals can also make a huge difference in your weight loss journey. There are certain habits that can impact our metabolism positively and help us shed weight. From the timing of your meal to the order of your eating, small things can influence whether or not you would gain weight. According to a nutritionist, not only our meals should be planned according to circadian rhythm but the order of each food on our plate should be planned mindfully for reaping maximum health benefits. (Also read: Ayurveda expert on effective hacks to lose belly fat)

Instead of following fad diets which are basically low-calorie diets and focus only on specific nutrients, a balanced diet comprising of carbohydrate, proteins, minerals, vitamins, healthy fats must be consumed. It is also important to have a huge breakfast and light dinner keeping in mind how our digestive system works at a given time of the day.

Nutritionist Pooja Makhija in her recent Instagram post shares some nutrition hacks that will help you stay lean forever.

BE MINDFUL OF THE SIZE OF YOUR MEAL

Nutritionist Pooja Makhija says the size of your meals should wean from sunrise to sunset. Ideally big breakfast, small lunch, smallest dinner should be preferred because your metabolic rate is also going the same way and is working at maximum efficiency in the morning.

DRINK LIQUID BEFORE OR AFTER 45 MINUTES OF EATING

"Never drink liquids after meals. Drink before or after 45 minutes of eating. Drinking water immediately after your meals will dilute your digestive enzyme as well as your juices, delay digestion and cause nutrient loss," says the nutritionist.

ORDER OF YOUR FOOD

"Lastly, the order in which you put your food into your mouth from the plate matters. Make your carbs wear some clothes. So start with the raw veggies then the cooked, then have your protein and fats and lastly the carbs with a little bit of dal or your protein and your veggies. That way you will cut out the sugar spikes. You cut out fat storage which means you are able to eat everything and you are intelligently nurturing without causing any fat storage," says the nutritionist.

