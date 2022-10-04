Ayurveda expert on effective hacks to lose belly fat

Worried about your burgeoning belly amid all the festive cheer? Festival season is here and so are the mouth-watering treats that are too tempting to resist in family get-togethers and bonding sessions. But being overweight/obese or having belly fat can make one feel guilty about indulging in festive treats. What if you work on your belly fat before Diwali arrives and lose weight in a healthy way. (Also read: Belly fat: Harmful habits that are making you gain visceral fat)

Belly fat is usually a sign of hormonal imbalance, poor metabolism, genetics and poor lifestyle choices. Studies have shown that belly fat can pose serious health risks and can lead to many chronic diseases. Women may accumulate more belly fat around their waist as they grow older and approach menopause due to decreased level of estrogen which also influences fat distribution in the body.

Ayurveda expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar says that irrespective of the reason behind your belly fat, it is possible to lose it with simple tips.

AYURVEDIC TIPS TO LOSE BELLY FAT

1. 12 Suryanamaskars daily

Suryanamskars are best for hormonal balance, metabolism and absorption of nutrients by the gut. It also helps improve mental health, sleep and keeps your agni burning throughout (optimum digestion) which helps reduce stubborn belly fat easily.

Various stages of Suryanamaskar. (Shutterstock)

2. 1000 Kapalbhati pranayam

Kapalbhati(Pixabay)

Improves blood circulation and digestion, facilitates quick detox, best for burning belly fat. It also helps regularise periods, improves the flow and helps manage PMS.

3. Circadian intermittent fasting (IF)

Intermittent fasting (iStock)

IF means you fast and eat for certain hours depending on what works for your body. Circadian fasting means you stop eating post sunset. So CIF is eating for 8 hours starting from morning and having your last meal either before sunset or within 1 hour of sunset. Best before 8 pm (Never post that).

4. Drinking warm water

Warm water(Pixabay)

Warm water helps by improving your metabolism and burning fat not just from the belly but from everywhere. It also helps with bloating, gas, poor appetite and feeling heavy all the time.

5. Sound Sleep (7-8 hours)

Sound sleep(Unsplash)

The better you sleep, the quicker you lose weight. Sound sleep for good 7-8 hours helps with liver detox, hormonal balance, weight loss and improving mental health.

Dr Bhavsar also suggests a recipe for burning belly fat. Take a look:

TEA TO REDUCE BELLY FAT

Take 1 glass of water, add small piece of ginger (or a pinch of dry ginger), 1 tsp fennel seeds, half tsp ajwain, powder of crushed 1 black pepper, 1 cardamom, small cinnamon stick, 10 coriander leaves (or 2 tsp dry coriander seeds), boil for 3 minutes, strain, add half lemon and sip it on empty stomach daily.

- For people with pitta issues, have the tea 45 minutes post dinner.

- For people with joint pain, avoid lemon.

