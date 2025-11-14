Search
Fri, Nov 14, 2025
Nutritionist shares 4 foods women should eat for better health: Pumpkin seeds, black raisins and more

ByAdrija Dey
Updated on: Nov 14, 2025 06:23 pm IST

Women's health require nutritional support to ease the physiological and psychological impact of hormonal shifts. Find out which foods to add in diet. 

Women's hormones keep shifting throughout the month. The ups and downs of different hormones, like estrogen and progesterone, cause fluctuations in mood, appetite and energy. The menstrual cycle includes four phases: menstrual, follicular, ovulatory and luteal. All four phases bring their own changes in the body. To support staying healthy and support

Pumpkin seeds help to balance your hormones.(Picture credit: Pexels)
Nutritionist Deepshikha Jain, MSc Global Public Health Nutrition UK and National Diabetes Educator shared in a November 14 Instagram post about which foods girls should eat for better health.

1. Pumpkin seeds

First up, the nutritionist recommended pumpkin seeds because they help support hormonal balance. She added, “Pumpkin seeds, they are so good for hormones. It is actually rich in phytoestrogens and can also help balance your periods much better.” So it can also be deduced that this seed helps with mood swings. One of the reasons mood swings happen is because of hormonal imbalance, during the changing phases of the menstrual cycle.

2. Black raisins

Next, Deepshika suggested soaked black raisins for better iron levels and energy. The nutritionist recommended the ideal portion for soaked raisins.
Seven to eight black raisins soaked overnight every single day can actually help improve your iron levels, reduce anaemia and also boost your energy levels," she added. Iron levels also dip during periods, so this dietary adjustment helps keep energy intact during the cycle.

Add these foods to your diet. (Picture credit: Gemini)
3. Dark chocolate

For cravings, particularly before the period, the nutritionist advised having a piece of dark chocolate. “A piece of dark chocolate at least before your period because this can help manage your PMS symptoms, cramps and also your mood swings. Being rich in magnesium,” Deepshika shared the benefits. So, no wonder women naturally crave chocolates before and during periods. This is the body's way to ask for magnesium!

4. Chia seed

Lastly, another superseed is on the list. Chia seeds have already garnered quite a favourable reputation, and for all the good reasons. From being gut-friendly to better hormone regulation, chia seed is a big powerhouse that often grabs the spot of superfood recommendation by experts.

This time also it's also no different. The nutritionist elaborated, “One tablespoon of chia seed can help you get better skin because it is super rich in omega- 3 and fibre that can improve your gut health and give you a glowing skin” Chia seed is that all-rounder superfood that comes with many benefits. It helps several groups of people, from people suffering from gut problems to women with hormonal issues.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

