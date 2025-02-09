Nutritionist shares vegetable juice recipe you should drink every day for gut health, healthy liver, glowing skin

Instagram user and nutritionist Deepsikha Jain often posts about nutrition and health-related insights on her profile @fries.to.fit. In a recent video, she shared the recipe for a vegetable juice that can work magically for your health. In the caption, she revealed that she has been consuming the juice every single day, and it has added ‘goodness to her health and skin’. Nutritionist shares vegetable juice recipe you should drink every day.

Recipe and ingredients

1. Any 2 vegetables of your choice - beetroot, cucumber, tomato, bell pepper, etc.

2. 1 Source of vitamin C - lemon/amla

3. One leafy vegetable - curry leaves/ celery/mint leaves

4. Grind all the ingredients together with water and drink it up. Deepshikha suggested drinking the juice as it is to consume all the fibre. However, one can also strain it 30-40 if they prefer.

Vegetable juice for gut health, healthy liver, glowing skin

In the video, Deepshikha also highlighted the benefits of drinking juice that is rich in fibre.

1. It helps improve your gut and liver health because it is loaded with fibre that will actually increase the good gut bacteria and also toxify your liver.

2. It will give you glowing skin because it is loaded with vitamins and minerals that will give you a boost of collagen and elasticity in your skin.

3. It will help improve your hair quality because it has amla and curry leaves as well, two of which can actually help boost the hair quality and strengthen your hair.

Why you should drink juice stripped of fibre

Though juices are a great way of consuming nutrients from your food, avoid drinking fruit juice for your breakfast. Recently, Sakshi Lalwani, a nutritionist suggested what items one should avoid eating first thing in the morning and included fruit juice in the list.

Per the nutritionist, "Juice is stripped of fibre, making it a concentrated sugar source that can lead to rapid sugar absorption and an energy spike and then a crash. Starting the day with food that causes blood sugar rushes can lead to fatigue, irritability and overeating later."

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.