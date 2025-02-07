Face steaming: Here's how to correctly do the 5-minute skincare glow hack that works for every skin type

Our skin's condition can benefit greatly from facial steaming, which takes only five minutes per week and helps to cleanse, revitalise and improve the appearance of our skin. The ability of face steaming to expand pores and facilitate the easy release of stored dirt, oil and pollutants is its main advantage. Forget expensive facials! This DIY face steaming gives you spa-like skin.(Image by Superloudmouth)

The secret to deeply hydrated, poreless skin

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Mehnaz Jahan, Clinical Cosmetologist and Owner of Keraderm Clinic, shared that apart from preventing breakouts, the face steaming procedure improves skincare product absorption, increasing the efficacy of your moisturisers and serums. She said, “Additionally, steaming promotes blood circulation, which delivers vital nutrients and oxygen to the skin's surface. The end effect is a radiant, natural glow that doesn't need any filters or highlighters. The steam's warmth moisturises the skin, keeping it supple and avoiding dryness.”

Hot water: Steam facials work great for your face but using warm water thinking it will kill bacteria can rather be harmful. It can take the moisture out of the outermost layer of the skin, leaving it dry.(Unsplash)

Different skin types shall reap specific benefits from steam. Dr Mehnaz Jahan explained, “For example, individuals with oily skin or acne can utilize steam to unclog pores and regulate the excess production of sebum; thus, the chances of breakouts are likely to reduce. Also, those with dry skin consider it as one of the healthiest ways to increase moisture in the skin, which in turn makes skin soft and well-nourished.”

Science behind facial steaming

Dr Mehnaz Jahan elaborated, “Ageing skin will also benefit because, with steam, there is increased blood flow and this may help with collagen production, thereby lessening fine lines and improving skin tone. Conversely, people need to go for a good skincare routine after face steaming. Pores remain open after steam, and so hydrating serum or moisturiser must be applied promptly to lock in maximum hydration.”

How to do it at home?

Facial steaming itself is a very simple procedure and can be done quite easily at home. Dr Mehnaz Jahan highlighted, “It starts off with boiling some water in a small saucepan, transferring it over to a small to medium-sized bowl, adding some green tea, chamomile or that essential oil of their choice and then leaning over the steam with a towel doing like an air tent on top of the head. However, one cannot get too close to the steam. It needs to be cautioned to avoid burning.”

Janhvi Kapoor begins her day with facial steaming.

The expert concluded, “It is a good idea to do this only once a week-this process will definitely strip skin of its natural oils and will turn skin too dry or sensitive. Consult dermatologist first about if the user has rosacea or is very sensitive skin before giving facial steaming a try.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.