Omega-3 deficiency: 6 signs and symptoms you should not ignore

Our quality of life can be affected by several factors and that includes a fit body and a sound mind. Nutritional deficiencies can be behind many health disorders and one of the important nutrient people can be deficient in is Omega-3 fatty acids. They are a type of polyunsaturated fat that are essential for human health and affect our brain and nervous system development apart from regulation of inflammation in the body. There are three types of omega-3 fatty acids: alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA). Deficiency of Omega-3 fatty acids can lead to cognitive decline, mood disorders, mental health issues like depression and anxiety, heart disease, dry skin and hair among others. Omega-3 fatty acids are important during pregnancy and early childhood development as they are important for the development of the brain and nervous system. (Also read: Vitamin B12 deficiency: 5 serious illnesses that can be caused due to low Vitamin B12)

Our body cannot make Omega-3 naturally and thus it's important to take sufficient amounts of it in your diet. While people may go for Omega-3 supplements, it is preferable to add it to your diet. Fatty fish such as salmon and sardines, flaxseeds, chia seeds, walnuts, and soybean are all important sources of Omega-3 fatty acids.

"Between TV commercials and self-promoting food labels, we are constantly told about many of the essential vitamins and nutrients we should receive daily. However, there are various nutrients that we hear about less but are still very important for our general health. Omega-3 is a nutrient that is more important for your health than you might realize, and it is important that you are mindful about receiving enough of it before your body starts to tell you what you’re missing," says Nutritionist Bhakti Arora Kapoor in her recent Instagram post.

Omega-3 fatty acids are polyunsaturated fatty acids that make up the foundations of many cells in our bodies. Since your body cannot make these fats on its own, they are a type of fat you should include in your diet. This is why omega-3 fatty acids are called essential fats.

SIGNS OF OMEGA-3 DEFICIENCY

Here are signs that you have developed Omega-3 deficiency:

Fatigue and sleeping disorder: Are you feeling trouble falling asleep at night? Apart from a faulty lifestyle and poor sleep hygiene, Omega-3 deficiency can be a culprit behind it.

Skin, hair and nail problems: Omega-3 fatty acids also play an important role in maintaining healthy skin and hair health, and its deficiency may cause dry, flaky skin and brittle hair.

Difficulty concentrating: If you get distracted easily and find it difficult to focus on work or on any other activity, you may have Omega-3 deficiency considering the nutrient is important for cognitive function.

Dehydration and frequent urination: If you suffer from dry mouth or throat and are dehydrated, lack of Omega-3 could be behind this problem.

Mood swings: Omega-3 fatty acids play a key role in brain function and when you don't have enough of it in your system, there are bound to be memory problems and other neurological issues.

"If any of the above symptoms sound familiar, don't panic! Just start including the nutrient into your diet daily, whether through food or supplementation. Through the help of supplements, omega-3s can start being absorbed by the body in just a matter of hours," says Kapoor.

"However, it may take some time for your omega-3 levels to restore to normal amounts and reverse the signs of deficiency, which is why it is crucial to supplement the nutrient routinely. With a consistent intake, you may start to see a relief of deficiency symptoms within six weeks to six months," adds the nutritionist.

