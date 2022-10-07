Can consuming omega-3 fatty acids in your midlife years help your brain? Study finds out

According to an exploratory study, those who consume more foods high in omega-3 fatty acids in midlife may have higher cognitive abilities and even better brain structure than those who consume less of these foods. The research is published in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology, on October 5, 2022, online. Fish including salmon, sardines, lake trout, and albacore tuna contain omega-3 fatty acids. They can also be found in supplements or foodstuffs that have been fatty acid-fortified. (Also read: Lesser known health benefits of omega-3 fatty acids for skin and hair )

According to research author Claudia L. Satizabal, PhD, of the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio, "improving our diet is one strategy to boost our brain health." "It may have a big influence on public health if people could increase their cognitive resilience and possibly prevent dementia with some easy dietary adjustments.

Even better, our research hints that a small amount of omega-3 fatty acids may be sufficient to maintain brain health. This is in keeping with the most recent American Heart Association dietary recommendations, which state that eating fish at least twice a week can help with cardiovascular health.

2,183 adults without dementia or strokes, with an average age of 46, participated in the cross-sectional study. Their omega-3 fatty acid concentrations were evaluated. They took assessments of their capacity for thought. Their brain volumes were measured via scans. The average percentage of omega-3 fatty acids in the low group participants was 3.4%, while it was 5.2% for the high group participants. 8% or more is deemed ideal. Levels of 4% to 8% are regarded as moderate. Low levels are those that fall below 4%.

The majority of the sample, according to Satizabal, was non-Hispanic white adults, which may limit the applicability of the findings to other groups even if the study included a small percentage of persons of all races and ethnicities.

