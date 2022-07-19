Omicron sub-lineage BA.2.75: Experts on symptoms, severity and all you want to know

Omicron sub-lineage BA.2.75 first found in India in early June has been located in several countries since then. It is said to be spreading faster than BA.5 variant in India. Several experts believe that BA.2.75, a new sub-lineage of Omicron, may have the ability to spread rapidly and avoid immunity from vaccines and prior infections. However, the symptoms remain mild with low-grade fever so far. Experts say that while the new Omicron sub-lineage is unlikely to cause a massive wave, it is important for elderly people with comorbidities to be careful and seek medical advice. (Also read: Tracking new Omicron sub-variant BA.2.75 detected in India: WHO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What is the Omicron sub-lineage BA.2.75?

According to WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan this sub-variant - BA.2.75 - seems to have a few mutations on the receptor-binding domain of the spike protein. That's a key part of the virus that attaches itself to the human receptor. She has further clarified that it's still too early to know if this sub-variant has properties of additional immune evasion or indeed of being more clinically severe. So far, this sub-lineage BA.2.75 has been detected in India and about ten other countries.

"Even though there are just a few sequences available for analysis, the spike protein's receptor-binding domain appears to be mutated in this sub-variant. Several experts believe that BA.2.75, a new sub-lineage of Omicron, may have the ability to spread rapidly and avoid immunity from vaccines and prior infections," says Dr Preet Pal Thakur, Co-founder at Glamyo Health.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Symptoms of Omicron BA.2.75

Dr. Bhavini Shah, Head of Microbiology, Neuberg Supratech Reference Laboratories says there are no specific different distinct symptoms noted for this particular variant and mild respiratory symptoms with low-grade fever or asymptomatic patients have been seen. The experts adds that it is a little early to comment on this.

"No unique symptoms have been reported. Infections caused by this subvariant are likely to be mild or asymptomatic. Researchers are still investigating whether this variant causes more fatal infection than other omicron variants, such as BA.5," says Dr Thakur.

What are the necessary preventive measures?

Dr Shah says like all other covid variants hand hygiene and mask are the two strong preventive modalities. "We strongly recommend that elderly people with comorbidities should continue to be careful and seek medical advice if the Covid infection persists," says the expert.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

How can one be diagnosed with a new Covid variant?

"It is difficult to identify the variant by RT-PCR. Sequencing is the only way to identify variants," says Dr Shah.

Dr Shah says one must avoid crowding in public places, public functions and closed vehicles like train, plane, transport buses which can potentially contribute into spread of this infection.

"It is very necessary to be cautious in order to prevent the virus from spreading, regardless of how much we would like to return to life before the pandemic. Vaccination campaigns, including booster doses, should be expanded across the country. Since mutations have not changed the mode of transmission of variants, the same Covid-19 measures will be effective and should be applied," says Dr Thakur.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

How Genome sequencing could be helpful to control spread of new Covid variants

"Genome sequencing needs to be done proactively. India has all the facilities and capabilities to detect variants early. Genome sequencing should be like any other diagnostics. The patient should be able to walk into a lab and ask for genome sequencing. It’s only then that we’ll be able to timely identify geographic populations infected with specific variants," according to Dr Shah.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON