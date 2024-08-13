Once-a-week insulin shot for Type 1 diabetics? Convenient new option may soon be a reality

The recent findings of a study may revolutionise the way treatment of type 1 diabetes is done currently. A recent study has stated that soon people with type 1 diabetes may need to give insulin to themselves only once a week. Currently, diabetic patients need to give themselves insulin at least 10 times a day to survive. The constant fluctuations in blood sugar can make it difficult for people. The urgency of keeping things in check can also be mentally draining for patients with diabetes. Currently. Diabetic patients need to give themselves insulin at least 10 times a day to survive. (Shutterstock)

Researchers in the US, Australia and China have successfully designed novel insulins that can mimic the response of the body in case of blood sugar fluctuations, and act accordingly to respond. This is the cure as close as it can come to treat type 1 diabetes – the insulin stays dormant in the body and only springs to action in case of blood sugar fluctuations.

Insulin helps in addressing blood sugar fluctuations

According to the standard procedure followed currently, insulin, when injected, helps in regulating blood sugar levels. However, once the job is done, it cannot help with future fluctuations. Hence, a patient needs to inject insulin again when the blood sugar fluctuates. This problem can be addressed with the new method.

Glucose-responsive insulin: How does it function?

According to the new treatment procedure, the new glucose-responsive insulins (GRIs) become active only when there is a certain amount of sugar in the body – this helps in preventing hyperglycaemia. After that, they become inactive again to prevent hypoglycaemia. With this procedure, diabetic patients will not need to constantly keep injecting insulin in their body. They can inject insulin once a week.

Dr Elizabeth Robertson, the director of research at Diabetes UK, explained that the aim of the research is to develop new insulins that can closely mimic the body’s response in situations of changing blood sugar levels. This can further help in combating the physical and mental stress that diabetic patients go through on a daily basis. It will also significantly bring down the frequency by which diabetic patients need to inject themselves with insulin.

