Oncologist explains link between panty liners and cancer risk and shares 5 tips for safe use including choosing unscented products

Period hygiene products are often under scrutiny as amounts of metals and potentially harmful chemicals are found in these products. A study published in August 2024 detected 16 metals, including lead, arsenic, and cadmium, in tampons.ALSO READ: Pads, tampons, menstrual cup, panty: Doctor shares advantages, concerns and safety advice for common period products

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Similarly, safety questions also apply to panty liners. They are absorbent products worn inside underwear to manage daily vaginal discharge, light spotting, and moisture. Like other menstrual hygiene products, their materials and safety also need to be addressed. But what do we know about the safety of everyday panty liner use? And most importantly, are they for every woman?

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Dr Jay Dadhania, MD, DM, medical oncologist at HOC Vedanta, weighed in on the safety of panty liners. Given how commonly they are used before and after periods, during travel, and to manage spotting, doubts about their potential cancer risk may arise. Addressing these concerns, he said there is currently no scientific evidence that normal panty liner use causes cancer.

What are panty liners made of?

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{{^usCountry}} The oncologist described that panty liners are usually made of three layers: an absorbent layer to collect discharge or moisture, a soft top layer that sits against the skin, and a backing layer to prevent leaks. The materials may include cellulose, cotton, synthetic fibres, adhesives, and certain plastics. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The oncologist described that panty liners are usually made of three layers: an absorbent layer to collect discharge or moisture, a soft top layer that sits against the skin, and a backing layer to prevent leaks. The materials may include cellulose, cotton, synthetic fibres, adhesives, and certain plastics. {{/usCountry}}

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Panty liners are used for both light spotting and regular vaginal discharge.

Which chemicals are found?

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Dr Dhandia mentioned chemicals such as phthalates, parabens, and some types of volatile organic compounds (VOCs), noting that researchers are studying whether prolonged use of products containing them could contribute to exposure.

He cited a study finding, “As shown in a 2020 publication in Environment International, a number of phthalates and parabens have been identified in samples of feminine hygiene products, among them panty liners. However, finding a chemical is not necessarily the same thing as concluding that the product is toxic. The concentration of the chemical, its ability to penetrate the body, exposure time, and its toxic characteristics are among the factors contributing to risk assessment.”

There is currently insufficient evidence to establish a link between panty liner use and cancers of the cervix, uterus, ovaries, or vulva. Although potentially harmful substances have been detected in some products, their presence alone does not establish a health risk. It is still advisable to follow correct usage instructions to avoid any irritation.

What should you keep in mind when using panty liners?

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The oncologist shared these tips:

Choose unscented products: Better for those prone to sensitivity or irritation. Read instructions: Check the instructions, labelling, and manufacturer details. Change liners regularly: Replace them when damp or soiled; avoid wearing the same liner for too long. Watch for irritation: Stop using panty liner if it causes itching, redness, burning, or a rash. Avoid unnecessary intimate care products: Avoid intimate washes, deodorants, and douching as they may cause irritation.

Does everyone need panty liner?

Given that panty liners are also used on non-period days, you may wonder whether you need them too. Dr Dadhania advised that they are not necessary for everyone. He suggested alternatives such as wearing breathable underwear, changing clothes regularly, and washing the external genital area with water.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.