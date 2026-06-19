Can teenagers use tampons? Gynaecologist clears myths about virginity, hymen breakage and insertion pain

There are many menstrual products available today. While pads are still widely used, there are other options, like tampons and menstrual cups, that provide comfort and convenience. However, instead of choosing these products based on their ease of use, many women hesitate because their decisions are influenced by fear, shame, and stigma around the body.



ALSO READ: Girls entering puberty earlier than before? Gynecologist explains why periods may begin before age 10 A tampon is compact and easy to carry. (Picture credit: Shutterstock)

This is especially true for menstrual products that are inserted into the vaginal canal, like tampons. They raise doubts about whether they can affect virginity or cause pain during insertion in some way.

However, many of these worries actually come from misinformation rather than medical facts. With the right guidance from a healthcare expert, these myths can be addressed and debunked. Only then can women make better and more informed choices about their menstrual health.

Dr Sudeshna Ray, associate director- obstetrics and gynaecology, Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre, and senior consultant at Breach Candy Hospital and HN Reliance Hospital, shared with us the real medical facts behind popular tampon-related myths. Whether the concerns about insertion, pain, or the hymen are true, she explained the science behind each.

1. Does a tampon affect virginity? The first common myth is that inserting a tampon may affect virginity, as much of the discourse around virginity is associated with a supposed ‘breaking’ of a sealed membrane called the hymen. However, the gynaecologist disagreed with this, calling it incorrect and explained why.

“From a medical standpoint, ‘virginity’ is not a diagnosable or measurable state. It is a social and cultural construct, not a biological marker. There is no medical test, tissue, or physical feature that can conclusively determine whether someone is a ‘virgin'," she said.

She further corrected the anatomical misunderstanding around the hymen. It is not a seal that is meant to ‘break,' especially during sexual intercourse. Rather, as Dr Ray highlighted, it can naturally stretch or change over time due to everyday activities such as cycling, sports and dancing.

Some women are born with, as the doctor underlined, a ‘very minimal hymenal tissue’, while in other cases, it may already be partially open or elastic from birth.

Long story short, using a tampon does not mean you have lost your virginity, as it is a social construct. The doctor reminded that such beliefs are outdated and discourage young girls from exploring menstrual products that might be more convenient, especially for sports, travel, or long workdays.