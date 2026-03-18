Oncologist warns stomach cancer is ‘silent’ in early stages, reveals 5 warning signs you should never ignore
Stomach cancer is silent in nature in the early stages because of the stomach's physical characteristics of stretchability. Find out what the early signs are.
Worldwide, stomach cancer is in 5th place in terms of cancer prevalence, with it being the 4th most common cancer in men and the 7th most common cancer in women, according to World Cancer Research Fund. It becomes critical to identify the signs early, especially when some of the warning signs can be subtle and overlap with everyday gut-related issues.
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We asked Dr Kundan, consultant- surgical oncology at Manipal Hospital, Ghaziabad, about why stomach cancer during the initial stages develops silently without any pain and how one can stay alert and identify.
Why is stomach cancer ‘silent’ in the initial stages?
The oncologist described stomach cancer as a ‘silent’ one. Why? He answered, “Stomach can stretch, a tumour can grow for a long time without causing sharp pain or a blockage.” The biggest concern is that this may give rise to everyday stomach issues. “Because of the stretch in the stomach, many people ignore the first warning signs, like a stomach that feels constantly tight and bloated or a sudden lack of interest in eating.”
Since stomach cancer develops silently, with symptoms that mimic common digestive issues, the signs are not often taken seriously. Many people resort to quick remedies or antacids to manage the discomfort, without realising what is happening inside the body until it is detected a little too late.
The main reason stomach cancer signs go unnoticed is because of the stomach's ability to stretch. Early tumour growth, for this reason, does not immediately disrupt its function, allowing stomach cancer to progress. But the absence of pain does not mean the situation is not grave.
Red flags to watch out for
The oncologist shared some of the red flags that can help identify:
- Feeling full too fast: Feeling completely stuffed after eating only a small amount of food.
- Constant heartburn: Indigestion that does not go away even after taking common medicines.
- Pain in the belly: A dull, nagging pain in the upper belly that doesn't seem to be tied to any specific food.
- Dropping weight: Losing weight quickly without trying or changing any habits.
- Dark stools: Finding blood in the stool or noticing that it looks black and tar-like.
The oncologist alerted that if the symptoms last more than two weeks, one should visit a doctor. Then, an endoscopy is done where a tiny camera on a flexible tube is lowered into the stomach to see the lining and take a small sample of tissue. If cancer is found, further scans like CT or ultrasound are used to determine the level of spread.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
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