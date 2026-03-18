Oncologist warns stomach cancer is ‘silent’ in early stages, reveals 5 warning signs you should never ignore

Worldwide, stomach cancer is in 5th place in terms of cancer prevalence, with it being the 4th most common cancer in men and the 7th most common cancer in women, according to World Cancer Research Fund. It becomes critical to identify the signs early, especially when some of the warning signs can be subtle and overlap with everyday gut-related issues.



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We asked Dr Kundan, consultant- surgical oncology at Manipal Hospital, Ghaziabad, about why stomach cancer during the initial stages develops silently without any pain and how one can stay alert and identify. Stomach cancer presents itself in silent early warning signs. (Shutterstock)

Why is stomach cancer ‘silent’ in the initial stages? The oncologist described stomach cancer as a ‘silent’ one. Why? He answered, “Stomach can stretch, a tumour can grow for a long time without causing sharp pain or a blockage.” The biggest concern is that this may give rise to everyday stomach issues. “Because of the stretch in the stomach, many people ignore the first warning signs, like a stomach that feels constantly tight and bloated or a sudden lack of interest in eating.”

Since stomach cancer develops silently, with symptoms that mimic common digestive issues, the signs are not often taken seriously. Many people resort to quick remedies or antacids to manage the discomfort, without realising what is happening inside the body until it is detected a little too late.

The main reason stomach cancer signs go unnoticed is because of the stomach's ability to stretch. Early tumour growth, for this reason, does not immediately disrupt its function, allowing stomach cancer to progress. But the absence of pain does not mean the situation is not grave.