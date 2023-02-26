Oral health: 7 important facts about teeth you should know

Teeth are an essential part of our human body. They help us chew food, speak clearly, and maintain the structure of our faces. Despite this, many people take their teeth for granted, often neglecting proper dental care and hygiene. But did you know that your teeth can provide clues about your overall health, or that certain foods can actually help keep your teeth strong and healthy? Let's explore some important facts about teeth that everyone should know. Whether you're looking to improve your oral hygiene routine, or simply want to learn more about the amazing structure of your teeth, read on to discover some fascinating facts about this essential part of your body. (Also read: 5 tips to up your dental care game for healthy and cavity-free teeth )

Viren Khuller, Director of STIM Oral Care, shared with HT Lifestyle, some important facts about teeth.

1. Teeth start forming before birth: Although babies are not born with teeth, they start forming in the womb. These teeth start developing before a baby is born and will normally start to come through when an infant is between 6 and 12 months old.

2. Teeth are the hardest substance in the human body: The enamel on our teeth is the hardest substance in the human body, even harder than our bones. The main mineral found in tooth enamel is called hydroxyapatite.

3. Teeth can be straightened with braces or aligners: Crooked or misaligned teeth can be straightened with braces or aligners. These orthodontic treatments apply gentle pressure to gradually shift the teeth into their correct positions.

4. Teeth are unique to each individual: Just like our fingerprints, our teeth are unique to each person. No two sets of teeth are identical, making them an excellent tool for identification.

5. Teeth play an essential role in speech: The front teeth, particularly the incisors, are important for producing certain sounds, such as "th”. The tongue pushes against the back of the upper front teeth to create these sounds.

6. Good oral hygiene can prevent many dental problems: Regular brushing and interdental cleaning, along with routine dental visits, can help prevent cavities, gum disease, and other dental problems.

7. Oral health is linked to overall health: Poor oral health has been linked to a range of health problems, including heart disease, diabetes, and even Alzheimer's disease. Taking care of your teeth is an essential part of maintaining your overall health and well-being.

In conclusion, teeth play an essential role in our overall health and wellbeing, and it's important to take good care of them. By practising good oral hygiene habits, eating a balanced diet, and seeing a dentist regularly, you can keep your teeth healthy and strong for years to come.

