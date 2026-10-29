Orthopaedic surgeon explains effects of staying indoors for long periods on bone health, assures that it is preventable

Staying indoors for days is not just harmful to mental and metabolic health; according to orthopaedic surgeon Dr Sumit Badhwar, it is troubling for bone health as well.

Also Read | Pulmonologist warns against symptoms that are dismissed as seasonal allergies but require medical attention

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

“Bones are living tissue that respond to sunlight, movement and nutrition, and a day spent at a desk, in a car and in an air-conditioned room takes away all three at once,” he told HT Lifestyle.

The surgeon pointed out that it is not a problem limited to the elderly, but something that is affecting people in their 20s and 30s as well. He went on to explain how, which is presented as follows.

Promoting vitamin D deficiency

The most direct link between staying indoors and worsening bone health is the disruption of vitamin D production. Dr Badhwar shared that the skin produces vitamin D when exposed to sunlight, which helps the body absorb calcium from food.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “Without enough of it, calcium cannot be used properly, and bones can slowly become weaker and softer. Glass windows block most of the UVB rays the skin needs, so sitting beside a sunny window does not count,” he added, highlighting that pollution and high temperatures further keep one indoors. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Without enough of it, calcium cannot be used properly, and bones can slowly become weaker and softer. Glass windows block most of the UVB rays the skin needs, so sitting beside a sunny window does not count,” he added, highlighting that pollution and high temperatures further keep one indoors. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Always staying indoors and avoiding sunlight promotes vitamin D deficiency.

Lack of movement

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The second issue with staying indoors is less movement. Dr Badhwar explained that bones get stronger when they carry load, such as while walking, climbing stairs and lifting.

“Long hours of sitting remove that stimulus. This matters most up to the late 20s or early 30s, when the body builds its peak bone mass. A bone bank that is poorly built in those years has less to draw from later, which raises the risk of osteoporosis and fractures,” he stated.

“Sitting for long hours also weakens the muscles around the spine and hips, which is why so many desk workers experience neck and back pain,” noted the surgeon.

Effect of lifestyle habits

Unhealthy lifestyle habits often compound the ill effects of staying indoors for long. “Low calcium and protein intake, skipped meals, crash dieting, smoking and heavy alcohol use all affect bone health,” stated the surgeon.

How to prevent bones from getting weak

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The surgeon listed some easy steps that can prevent one from getting weak bones and reverse the damage that may already be done. They are listed as follows.

Get some sunlight on most days, such as a short spell of midday sun on the arms and legs, while avoiding sunburn, and ask your doctor what suits your skin and your city.

Move more: walk, take the stairs, get up from your desk every hour and add strength training a couple of times a week.

Eat calcium-rich foods such as milk, curd, paneer, ragi and leafy greens, along with enough protein.

“If you spend most of your time indoors, have ongoing aches, or have a family history of weak bones, get your vitamin D and calcium levels checked rather than guessing, and avoid taking high-dose supplements on your own,” added Dr Badhwar.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Dr Sumit Badhwar is an orthopaedic surgeon and joint replacement specialist at Bone & Joint Clinic, Noida.