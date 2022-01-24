Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Health / Other side of hemp: The latest health and skincare essential
health

Other side of hemp: The latest health and skincare essential

The plant is often termed as a miracle plant. All the plant parts of hemp are very useful except for the roots, says Dr Brij Kishore Mishra, scientist from BOHECO, a hemp manufacturing company.
Hemp seeds are considered a complete source of protein, which means they provide all the essential amino acids. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Published on Jan 24, 2022 01:12 PM IST
ByRuchika Garg, New Delhi

The bent towards health-oriented food amid the pandemic has brought hemp — a specific variety of Cannabis sativa — into acceptance. So much so, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) approved the usage of hemp in edible products in November last year. And since then, the plant is piquing the interest of many. So we reached out to manufacturers and health experts to elucidate its health benefits.

“The plant is often termed as a miracle plant. All the plant parts of hemp are very useful except for the roots. The stock and stems are used to obtain fibre. The herb is used to produce pulp. The leaves and flowers are used in the medical industry. The seeds are used in food for nutritional content and the oil derived from them is used for personal hygiene,” says Dr Brij Kishore Mishra, principal scientist from BOHECO, a hemp manufacturing company. Despite its many uses, hemp cultivation has been declared legal only in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh in India.

“People getting conscious of what they eat now has driven up the popularity of hemp, which is known to have a rich nutrition profile,” says Tanisha Bawa, nutrition coach from Delhi. “They are considered a complete source of protein, which means they provide all the essential amino acids. These acids are not produced in the body and can be acquired only through diet. However, one must consult a doctor before incorporating hemp in their daily diet,” advises Bawa.

Hemp seed oil is also considered beneficial for the skin. “Hemp oil helps both dry and oily skin as it regulates the oil production of the skin. However, if you’re using the oil for the first time, your skin may be sensitive to the ingredient. Do a patch test. If it causes redness, irritation or rashes, stop using it,” asserts Dr Noopur Jain, dermatologist from Gurugram.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ruchika Garg

Ruchika Garg writes on Art and Culture, for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City

