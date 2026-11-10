Ovarian cancer in women: Doctor explains 7 symptoms that may be mistaken for common digestive problems

Ovarian cancer is often referred to as a ‘silent’ cancer, not because it has no symptoms, but because its early signs can be vague and easily mistaken for common digestive problems such as acidity, gas, bloating or indigestion. Since these symptoms may appear mild initially, they are often overlooked or attributed to stress, dietary changes or stomach-related issues.

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In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Rupinder Sekhon, principal lead – gynae-oncology and robotic surgery, Apollo Athenaa Women’s Cancer Centre, explains why ovarian cancer symptoms can be confused with gastric problems, the warning signs to watch out for and when to consult a doctor. (Also read: High AQI and eye health: Ophthalmologist explains signs of pollution-related eye irritation and ways to protect your vision )

Why are ovarian cancer symptoms often mistaken for gastric problems

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The ovaries are located in the lower abdomen, close to the intestines and other digestive organs. When an ovarian growth develops, it may cause pressure on nearby organs, contribute to fluid accumulation in the abdomen or affect normal digestive functioning. Consequently, some symptoms can resemble acidity, gas, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) or post-meal bloating.

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{{^usCountry}} “The key difference to look out for is the pattern and persistence of symptoms. Gastric problems may come and go and can sometimes be linked to particular foods or stress. However, symptoms associated with ovarian cancer may be new, occur frequently and persist rather than settling down,” explains Dr Sekhon. 7 symptoms women should not ignore {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The key difference to look out for is the pattern and persistence of symptoms. Gastric problems may come and go and can sometimes be linked to particular foods or stress. However, symptoms associated with ovarian cancer may be new, occur frequently and persist rather than settling down,” explains Dr Sekhon. 7 symptoms women should not ignore {{/usCountry}}

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According to Dr Sekhon, certain persistent symptoms deserve medical attention, particularly when they are new or represent a noticeable change from a woman’s usual health patterns.

1. Persistent bloating

Occasional bloating after a heavy meal or around menstruation is common. However, persistent or frequent abdominal bloating that does not settle should not be ignored. In some cases, it may be associated with fluid accumulation in the abdomen, known as ascites, or an ovarian mass.

2. Feeling full very quickly

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Also known as early satiety, this refers to feeling unusually full after eating only a small amount of food. It may be accompanied by nausea or reduced appetite. Pressure from an ovarian mass or fluid accumulation in the abdomen can contribute to this sensation.

3. Pelvic or lower abdominal pain

Persistent pain, discomfort or a feeling of pressure in the lower abdomen or pelvic region can be another warning sign. Unlike occasional menstrual discomfort, this pain may feel unusual or different from what a woman typically experiences.

Abdominal pain is one of the signs of ovarian cancer.

4. Changes in bowel habits

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New and persistent changes in bowel movements, including constipation, diarrhoea or alternating between the two, may require medical evaluation, particularly when accompanied by other abdominal or pelvic symptoms.

5. Frequent or urgent urination

Needing to urinate more frequently than usual or experiencing a sudden urge to pass urine can sometimes occur when an ovarian growth or abdominal fluid puts pressure on the bladder.

6. Unexplained back pain and fatigue

Persistent lower back discomfort, particularly when accompanied by unusual tiredness, may also warrant attention. While these symptoms can have several causes, it is important to investigate new or ongoing changes that do not improve.

7. Unexplained weight changes

Some women may experience an increase in abdominal size due to fluid accumulation or swelling, while others may notice reduced appetite and unintended weight loss. Unexplained changes should be discussed with a healthcare professional.

When should you consult a doctor?

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“Women should pay attention to symptoms that are new for them, occur frequently and continue for more than two to three weeks. A family history of ovarian or breast cancer is also important information to share with your doctor,” says Dr Sekhon.

Keeping a symptom diary can help during a medical consultation. Women can note when a symptom occurs, how frequently it appears, how long it lasts and whether anything seems to make it better or worse.

How is ovarian cancer evaluated?

If ovarian cancer is suspected, a doctor may recommend a pelvic examination, transvaginal ultrasound and a blood test to check levels of a protein called CA-125.

However, these tests need to be interpreted in the context of a person’s symptoms and medical history. A CA-125 test or ultrasound alone cannot confirm ovarian cancer. Further investigations may be required depending on the findings.

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Because the ovaries are near digestive organs, ovarian cancer symptoms can resemble gas, acidity, or indigestion.

Who is at higher risk of ovarian cancer?

According to Dr Sekhon, certain factors can increase the risk of developing ovarian cancer. These include:

Increasing age, particularly after 45.

A family history of ovarian or breast cancer.

Inherited genetic mutations, including BRCA1 and BRCA2.

Never having been pregnant.

A history of endometriosis.

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Having one or more risk factors does not necessarily mean a woman will develop ovarian cancer. However, discussing personal and family medical history with a gynaecologist can help determine whether further assessment or genetic counselling may be appropriate.

“If you are experiencing persistent symptoms, do not rely only on antacids or dietary changes, or attempt to self-diagnose. Consult your primary care physician or gynaecologist so that the symptoms can be evaluated appropriately,” advises Dr Sekhon.

Being aware of your body, recognising persistent symptoms and seeking timely medical advice are important steps towards getting the right diagnosis and care.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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