Peanut butter, banana, oats, honey, berries and more: Time to celebrate Coffee Day with these 4 healthy coffee smoothies

I love coffee, and I’m excited for International Coffee Day! Every year on October 1st, coffee lovers gather to celebrate this amazing drink that wakes us up and brings people together. This year, I want to try something new: healthy coffee smoothies. These fun drinks will make my celebration more special than just a regular cup of coffee.

How does coffee bring people together?

Do coffee and banana go together in a smoothie? (Adobe Stock)

By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



Career journey and experience

Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.



From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”



Subject expertise

With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.



In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.



Education and professional background

Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read more Read less

Coffee has a special way of bringing people together. We enjoy it when we catch up with friends at a café or when we have some quiet time alone with a hot cup. The smell and taste of coffee make us feel warm and cozy. In 2019-2020, India produced a remarkable 298,000 metric tonnes of coffee. It’s interesting how popular this drink is worldwide. So let's raise a glass —well, a smoothie glass at least —on Coffee Day!

4 easy recipes for coffee smoothies

As we get ready to celebrate, I want to share four simple, healthy coffee smoothie recipes. These smoothies will taste great and provide the essential nutrients you need to start your day. Grab your blender, and let’s begin!

1. Peanut butter banana coffee smoothie

First up is a classic flavor combination that never disappoints: peanut butter and banana. This smoothie is delicious and packed with protein and healthy fats.

Ingredients:

- 1 teaspoon of coffee

- 1 cup of banana (about one large banana)

- 1 teaspoon of honey

- 4 to 5 soaked almonds

- 1 teaspoon of cocoa powder

- 2 teaspoons of peanut butter

- 1 cup of yogurt

- 4 to 5 ice cubes

Steps:

1. Blend the banana, peanut butter, and yogurt until smooth.

2. Add the coffee, cocoa powder, and soaked almonds, and blend again.

3. If you like your smoothies thicker, consider adding oats for some extra texture.

4. Pour into a glass, garnish with honey and a sprinkle of cocoa powder, and enjoy!

This smoothie is a great way to ensure your breakfast is not only satisfying but also gives you the energy boost you need for the day ahead.

2. Vanilla berry coffee smoothie

Next, let’s take a sweeter route with our Vanilla Berry Coffee Smoothie. The burst of berries, combined with the rich flavor of vanilla, makes for a refreshing drink.

Ingredients:

- 1 teaspoon of coffee

- 3 to 4 teaspoons of seedless dates

- 1 teaspoon of vanilla syrup

- 1 cup of almond milk

- 1 bowl of mixed berries (like strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries)

- 1 teaspoon of honey

- 4 to 5 ice cubes

Steps:

1. Blend the almond milk and dates until smooth.

2. Add the mixed berries and blend again. Don’t forget to toss in the ice cubes at this stage!

3. Finally, add the coffee, honey, and vanilla syrup. Blend for an additional moment.

4. Pour it into a glass and top with crushed almonds and cocoa powder.

This smoothie is an ideal afternoon pick-me-up or a delightful dessert alternative to celebrate Coffee Day!

3. Coffee oats honey smoothie

For those looking for something hearty, the Coffee Oats Honey Smoothie will not disappoint. It’s nourishing enough to serve as a meal replacement while keeping the coffee flavor front and center.

Ingredients:

- 1 teaspoon of coffee

- 2 teaspoons of oats

- 1 teaspoon of chopped almonds

- 2 to 3 walnuts

- 1 teaspoon of honey

- 1 cup of yogurt

- ½ teaspoon of cocoa powder

- 1 teaspoon of soaked chia seeds

Steps:

1. Start by blending the yogurt and oats until smooth.

2. Next, add the coffee, almonds, walnuts, cocoa powder, and a few ice cubes. Blend until well mixed.

3. Then, add half a cup of almond milk for that silky texture we all love.

4. Pour into a glass, drizzle with honey, and garnish with chia seeds.

This smoothie not only tastes great but also keeps you full and satisfied for hours.

4. Soya cream frozen banana coffee

Finally, for the adventurous palates, the Soya Cream Frozen Banana Coffee is a delightful spin. With the richness of soy cream and the sweetness of frozen bananas, this smoothie is sure to be a hit.

Ingredients:

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- 1 tablespoon of coffee

- 1 to 2 frozen bananas

- 1 tablespoon of chopped cashews

- 1 tablespoon of chopped almonds

- 1 tablespoon of chopped walnuts

- 1 cup of soy cream

- 1 tablespoon of vanilla essence

- 1 tablespoon of honey

Steps:

1. Start by mixing the coffee with one cup of water. Pour this into your blender, along with the soy cream or milk.

2. Blend for a minute, then add the nuts and vanilla essence. Mix well.

3. Add the frozen bananas and blend until smooth.

4. Adjust the consistency by adding ice cubes as needed.

This beverage is not just a feast for the senses but also a great way to indulge with healthy, nutrient-rich ingredients.

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