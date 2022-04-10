PMS: Ayurveda expert suggests lifestyle changes to ease severe symptoms

PMS or premenstrual syndrome is quite common among most menstruating women who experience at least one or two symptoms every month, about a week before their period begins. PMS includes a wide range of symptoms from mood swings, fatigue, irritability, food cravings to severe cramping. In some women, the severity of symptoms affects their daily activities and makes them extremely uncomfortable. Many women affected by it are taking to complementary and alternative medicine approaches to relieve the severe symptoms. (Also read: 6 common PMS symptoms and expert tips to manage them)

Ayurveda, the ancient medicinal practice, is extremely helpful in reducing and even getting rid of PMS. Ayurveda helps in balancing of the doshas that cause its symptoms. PMS symptoms could be a result of nutrient deficiency, inflammation or imbalance of oestrogen and progesterone. By reducing stress, making dietary modifications and including exercise in your schedule, one can manage PMS to a great extent.

Ayurveda expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar in her latest Instagram post suggests these 8 lifestyle modifications that can relieve PMS.

1. Have raisins and almonds

Have five soaked raisins and four soaked almonds daily first thing in the morning.

2. Seed cycling

Have 1 tsp each of flax and pumpkin seeds for first two weeks of periods and 1 tsp each of sunflower and sesame seeds during the last two weeks of the menstrual cycle.

3. Have sweet fruits and healthy fats

Sweet fruits are cold and grounding in nature and healthy fats like cow ghee, olive oil, fats from nuts and seeds keep your metabolism optimum and your hormones balanced.

4. Practice meditation and pranayama

Spare 30 minutes for yourself daily doing the breathwork or meditation. It is the best way to reduce cortisol (stress hormone) which is responsible for the PMS.

5. Stay physically active

Indulge in 40 minutes of movement everyday - either in morning or in the evening before 6 pm. You can walk, jog, run, go cycling, gym, dance or do anything you like.

6. Drink coriander water once a day

Coriander is appeasing in nature. It soothes your gut - where 75% of the hormones are produced.

7. Practice nasya at bedtime

It is best for providing rest to your nervous system and makes sure you sleep sound and wake up energetic and positive.

8. Sleep early (best by 10 pm)

The easiest way to improve hormonal balance, metabolism and immunity is sound sleep. Sleeping on time daily gives your body enough sleep to rest and rejuvenate which definitely helps in maintaining homeostasis.

To get rid of PMS, Dr Bhavsar suggests one to give up the following:

1. Sour, deep- fried and fermented foods

Sour and deep fried foods are hot in nature and fermented foods are inflammatory. Hence it is best to avoid them completely at least 2 weeks before periods.

2. Sugary foods

More sugary foods - made of processed sugar lead to weight gain and also cause more bloating as they slow down the metabolism and also make us lazy physically. Even mentally it makes us addicted to eat more sweets which leads to pre-menstrual weight gain and heaviness of the abdomen. So avoid it for 10 days before periods.

3. Over exertion

Heavy or exhausting exercise can cause vata aggravation in body leading to more pain, anxiety and mood swings.

4. Staying awake at night

This again leads to excess vata aggravation.