Pneumonia is often mistaken for a common cold, seasonal flu or a routine respiratory infection, as its early symptoms can appear quite ordinary. A persistent cough, fever or unusual tiredness may not immediately raise concerns, but knowing when these symptoms need attention is important. So, how can you tell if it is more than just a seasonal infection?

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HT Lifestyle reached out to doctors to understand the early warning signs of pneumonia, the symptoms people should watch out for and when it is important to seek medical help. (Also read: Cancer without early warning signs: Oncologist lists silent cancers that may go undetected for years and symptoms to watch for )

Early pneumonia warning signs to watch out for

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Explaining the early warning signs of pneumonia, Dr Sudhir Kumar Gupta, senior consultant (chest physician and bronchoscopist), Kailash Hospital, Noida, said that people often mistake the initial symptoms for seasonal flu or a common respiratory infection.

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{{^usCountry}} “Many people tend to associate a cough, mild fever and tiredness with seasonal flu or a common respiratory infection. However, these symptoms can sometimes be the early indicators of pneumonia, an infection that causes inflammation in the air sacs of the lungs,” he explained. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Many people tend to associate a cough, mild fever and tiredness with seasonal flu or a common respiratory infection. However, these symptoms can sometimes be the early indicators of pneumonia, an infection that causes inflammation in the air sacs of the lungs,” he explained. {{/usCountry}}

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Highlighting some of the common symptoms, Dr Gupta said that a persistent cough, particularly one accompanied by yellowish or greenish mucus, is an important warning sign. Other symptoms may include fever, chills, sweating, unusual fatigue and loss of appetite.

“As the infection progresses, some people may experience shortness of breath, rapid breathing or pain in the chest, particularly while coughing or taking deep breaths,” he added.

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The doctor also emphasised that children, older adults and individuals with weakened immunity require particular attention, as their symptoms may not always follow the typical pattern. He advised people against self-medication and recommended seeking medical advice if symptoms persist or worsen.

Pneumonia may occur without a high fever or prominent cough.

Pneumonia symptoms can be mistaken for common cold or flu

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Sharing insights into why pneumonia can sometimes go unnoticed, Dr Rajesh Kumar, director of internal medicine, Paras Health, Gurugram, explained that its initial symptoms can closely resemble those of an ordinary respiratory infection.

“Pneumonia can start off quite indistinguishable from a simple cold, flu or seasonal respiratory infection, and it’s easy to miss the initial warning signs. The classic symptoms of a persistent cough, fever, chills, fatigue and body aches are all things you wouldn’t want to ignore, particularly if they’re worsening or continuing,” he said.

Dr Kumar further pointed out that chest discomfort, breathlessness and rapid breathing may indicate that the infection has affected the lungs. He also cautioned that older adults and people with underlying medical conditions may experience less typical symptoms.

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“Older people and those with underlying medical conditions may actually present with atypical symptoms such as confusion, weakness or a loss of appetite,” he explained.

When should you seek medical attention?

According to Dr Kumar, people should pay close attention to how their symptoms progress rather than assuming that every respiratory infection will resolve on its own.

“It’s not necessarily the case that every respiratory infection is going to just go away on its own, so you maybe do need to be mindful of how the symptoms are progressing. If you have a fever and cough that won’t go away or if you start to have difficulty breathing, then you need to get medical help as soon as possible,” he advised.

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He further stressed that timely medical intervention plays an important role in managing the infection and reducing the chances of it becoming more severe.

“Early diagnosis and appropriate treatment can go a long way to preventing it from getting any worse,” Dr Kumar concluded.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.