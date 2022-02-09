Pooja Batra's morning yoga session is all about being calm and composed

Pooja Batra is our yoga goal – we mean it. The actor keeps sharing snippets of her yoga diaries on her Instagram profile and it keeps setting the fitness and flexibility bar high for us to conquer. Pooja is a fitness enthusiast and hardly misses a day away from her fitness routine. Each and every snippet of her workout diaries are dollops of motivation for us to stop being lazy and start taking care of our health.

Pooja is also a travel enthusiast. When not working, Pooja usually takes off to foreign locations for explorations. pooja's travel diaries also sometimes feature her yoga diaries. Pooja loves to merge her love for travel and yoga together – often the actor is spotted practising yoga with the snippet of the setting sun in the backdrop. A few days back, Pooja also expressed her love for yoga by performing a routine with the backdrop of the sprawling sea waters of Bora Bora Islands.

Pooja, however, is currently at home and is loving her time there. Pooja keeps sharing pictures and videos of herself performing yoga in her home garden with her pet pooch for company. A day back, Pooja shared a time lapse video of herself performing several yoga positions under the winter sun. In the video, Pooja can be seen starting with the warm-up session and then slowly moving to stretching and intense yoga positions. "Yoga with Pooja Batra," She accompanied her videos on her Instagram stories with these words. Take a look:

Instagram story of Pooja Batra.(Instagram/@poojabatra)

Yoga comes with multiple health benefits for the body and the mind. It helps in improving strength, balance and flexibility of the body. It also helps in enhancing the blood circulation, which further helps in improving the health of the heart. Yoga, when incorporated in the daily fitness routine, helps in reducing the risk of injuries and decreasing arthritis symptoms.