Take your skincare game up a notch with Aloe Vera to become festival ready with clear, radiant and youthful skin but skincare goes beyond what you use and while the products you use play a crucial role, it is important to remember that skincare is more than just the products—it is a time to rejuvenate and pamper your skin. Everyone dreams of having that radiant and glowing complexion during the festive season but to achieve it, you need to follow a meticulous skincare regimen.

Pre-festive skincare routine with the use of Aloe Vera (File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Gaurav Singh, Founder and MD at Atulya - Beacon Bio Life Sciences Pvt Ltd, shared, “Aloe vera is a gift of incredible nature, ideal for all skin types and extremely effective for oily skin. It has healing powers and offers flawless skin while exfoliating dead skin cells. Aloe vera is also effective in repairing pores and acne and hydrating the skin to maintain its elasticity. One should use a light and non-greasy Aloe Vera gel, perfect for both skin as well as hair.”

Highlighting that Aloe Vera reduces dark spot pigmentation, fine lines and wrinkles as well as prevent hair loss, he suggested, “As a festive daily regimen, one must also switch to Veg Keratin for hair care and infuse Vitamin C for wellness of skin. There is no better alternative than switching to plant-based ingredients.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bringing his expertise to the same, Harish Singla, CSM at Forever Living Products India, recommended tips on how you can step up your skincare game and get your skin festival-ready especially with Aloe Vera -

1. Aloe Vera cleanser: One can start your skincare routine with a gentle aloe vera-based cleanser. This will help remove dirt, makeup, and excess oil from your skin while keeping it hydrated.

2. Exfoliation: Exfoliating your skin 2-3 times a week can help remove dead skin cells, leaving your skin smoother and more radiant, benefitting the process. Aloe vera has natural moisturizing properties. When used in skincare, it can help soften the skin and prevent excessive dryness, and enhances skin’s natural healing process also.

3. Aloe Vera face mask: Aloe vera masks can help soothe and hydrate your skin. Mix aloe vera gel with ingredients like honey, yogurt, or cucumber juice for added benefits.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

4. Aloe Vera moisturizer: One can apply an aloe vera-based moisturizer. Aloe vera can help lock in moisture, soothe any inflammation, and keep your skin hydrated and plump. One can look for products that also contain antioxidants or other skin-loving ingredients.

5. Hydration and healthy diet good nutrition: Drink plenty of water throughout the day to keep your skin hydrated from within. Proper hydration is essential for maintaining healthy-looking skin.One should always avoid overindulgence. Be mindful of your consumption of alcohol and sugary foods, as they can lead to skin issues like dehydration and breakouts

6. Healthy diet: Consume a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables and foods containing essential fatty acids and antioxidants. These nutrients can support your skin's health and appearance.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Wishing everyone a nurturing and prosperous festive season!

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!