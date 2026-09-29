Prostate Cancer Awareness Month: Prostate health at risk? Urologist Dr Pallagani says men mustn't ignore these 5 signs

Prostate Cancer Awareness Month 2026: For most men, conversations around urinary discomfort, sexual health, or prostate cancer symptoms remain non-existent, leading many to avoid seeing a doctor when something doesn’t feel right. Yet, prostate health can be managed well, especially in the later years, only with regular medical consultations and timely medical intervention. Dr Likhiteswer Pallagani, Consultant Urologist, Uro-Onco & Robotic Surgeon at KIMS Hospital, Hyderabad, shares everything a man needs to know about prostate health.

Understanding the anatomy

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Sometimes, men may not know that they suffer from prostate swelling or infection known as Prostatitis, or from an enlarged prostate that can block or lessen the flow of urine. Still, if men avoid regular checkups, these conditions can sometimes prove fatal. For men over the age of 40, or those with a family history of cancer, regular screenings become an important part of preventive healthcare.

What does a prostate check-up look like?

A prostate evaluation generally begins with a discussion about a person’s age, medical history, family history, and any urinary or other symptoms they may be experiencing. The doctor then performs a physical examination. Depending on these factors, the doctor may recommend a Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) blood test or other relevant assessments. There is no one-size-fits-all approach to prostate screening. The frequency and type of evaluation usually depend on an individual’s risk profile, discussed with a healthcare professional.

Symptoms men should not ignore

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These symptoms do not necessarily indicate prostate cancer but can be associated with several other urinary conditions. Regular evaluations help identify the underlying cause and ensure appropriate care.

These include:

difficulty urinating or a weak urine stream

frequent urination, particularly at night

a sudden or persistent urge to urinate

pain or discomfort while urinating

blood in the urine or semen or painful intercourse

Why is early evaluation critical?

Some prostate conditions develop gradually without any obvious symptoms. Early evaluation allows doctors to monitor what is happening inside the body through blood tests or scans and choose the fastest, most appropriate course of action before too much damage occurs. With technological interventions such as advanced imaging that enables image-guided treatments, AI-led treatment-planning tools, and real-time guidance, clinicians can now evaluate and manage prostate conditions more quickly and precisely.

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{{^usCountry}} Technology is also enabling a broader shift towards personalized prostate care, where treatment is tailored to each patient’s condition and needs. Patients today have more options for personalized treatment, with doctors accurately assessing and treating affected tissue while minimizing impact on surrounding healthy tissue. For eligible patients, MRI-guided, incision-free, and pain-free treatments ensure they are treated with dignity and that quality of life is preserved. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Technology is also enabling a broader shift towards personalized prostate care, where treatment is tailored to each patient’s condition and needs. Patients today have more options for personalized treatment, with doctors accurately assessing and treating affected tissue while minimizing impact on surrounding healthy tissue. For eligible patients, MRI-guided, incision-free, and pain-free treatments ensure they are treated with dignity and that quality of life is preserved. {{/usCountry}}

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(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)