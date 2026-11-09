Protecting heart health: Cardiac surgeon reveals which morning habits to avoid, from high-salt breakfast to smoking with tea

Your daily habits cumulatively influence your well-being, including the health of your organs.ALSO READ: Can a short walk after meals make a difference to your wellbeing? Cardiologist weighs in on its heart health benefits

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The heart plays a vital role in pumping blood throughout the body, delivering oxygen and nutrients to your tissues. Daily habits that do not support cardiovascular health may put extra strain on your heart over time.

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Morning habits matter the most, as seemingly small choices, from what you eat for breakfast to how much you move, can affect your heart health when repeated every day.

Dr Ajeet Bana, chairman of cardiac sciences at EHCC Hospital, shared with HT Lifestyle which morning habits may benefit your heart health. He cautioned that some habits, such as having a cigarette with tea, eating a heavily processed breakfast, sitting for hours after waking up or skipping prescribed medication, may harm your cardiovascular health over time.

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{{^usCountry}} Sharing his observation, he said, "As a cardiac surgeon, I often find that people focus on heart health only after a diagnosis or when symptoms appear. Prevention starts much earlier. It is also worth looking at the routines we repeat without thinking.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sharing his observation, he said, "As a cardiac surgeon, I often find that people focus on heart health only after a diagnosis or when symptoms appear. Prevention starts much earlier. It is also worth looking at the routines we repeat without thinking.” {{/usCountry}}

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Everyday routines need to be monitored, as habits can feel automatic and harmless. You may not realise when they become instinctive or how they can affect your cardiovascular health over time.

Here are some of the habits he flagged that need to stop promptly:

1. Starting the day with a cigarette

Smoking damages blood vessels, promotes plaque formation and makes blood more likely to clot.

Increases the risk of coronary heart disease, stroke and peripheral artery disease.

Even smoking fewer than five cigarettes a day can cause early signs of cardiovascular disease.

Tobacco is harmful regardless of when you smoke. Quitting is one of the most meaningful steps you can take for your heart health.

2. Making breakfast a high-salt, highly processed meal

Packaged breakfast foods, processed meats, instant meals and savoury snacks can contain high amounts of sodium, which can raise blood pressure.

Highly processed foods can also increase your intake of added sugars and unhealthy fats.

Build breakfast around whole grains, vegetables, or fruit and a healthy source of protein.

Highly processed and heavily salted foods should not be eaten regularly, and if needed, only occasionally.

3. Turning your morning coffee into a sugar-loaded drink

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Don't add too much sugar in your morning cup of coffee.

Added sugar in tea, flavoured coffee and energy drinks can contribute to significant excess calories.

Regular consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages is associated with higher cardiovascular risk.

Excess added sugar can lead to weight gain and metabolic problems that affect long-term heart health.

Make water your default drink and keep added sugar in tea or coffee modest. If sweetness is required, gradually reducing the amount can make the transition easier.

4. Going from bed straight to a chair

Physical inactivity is a recognised cardiovascular risk factor. If repeatedly, people continue to sit for long hours after getting up, then it is a problem.

You do not need an intense workout at 6 am to change this pattern. A short walk, some light movement, or simply breaking up long periods of sitting is a useful starting point.

The larger goal is to make movement part of the day, rather than something that only happens at the gym.

Regular movement can help improve blood pressure, cholesterol and overall cardiovascular health.

5. Treating prescribed medicines as optional on busy mornings

Skipping or inconsistently taking prescribed medication can contribute to poor blood pressure control, increasing cardiovascular risk.

Managing blood pressure requires both lifestyle changes and taking prescribed medicines consistently.

If you regularly forget your medication, discuss practical solutions with your doctor rather than changing the schedule yourself.

A fixed routine, a reminder, or a pill organiser can make adherence easier.

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Moreover, he reiterated that heart health is not one-dimensional but requires a well-rounded lifestyle. It is not determined by one meal, one cigarette or one inactive morning.

Dr Bana said, "Heart health is shaped by patterns repeated over months and years. A heart-friendly morning can be simple: avoid tobacco, choose a balanced breakfast, limit added sugar, get moving and take prescribed medicines as advised.”

Heart health prevention does not require a perfect routine. It requires recognising which everyday habits are working against your heart and changing them consistently.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.