Incense sticks are an indispensable part of life in several Indian households, usually used for daily prayer services. However, the fumes released by them can cause indoor air pollution, and inhaling the smoke can be hazardous to people who have respiratory issues like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma, shared Dr Sujan Bardhan, consultant pulmonologist at Narayana RN Tagore Hospital, Kolkata, with HT Lifestyle.

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Health effects of burning incense sticks at home

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Dr Bardhan noted that the burning of incense sticks emits fumes containing very fine particulate matter as well as several volatile organic compounds and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs).

“If these pollutants and irritants are inhaled, they can reach the lungs and cause irritation of the airways. Such irritation can lead to increased mucus production and hence make breathing difficult for people who already have compromised respiration,” he expressed.

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Dr Bardhan suggests limited use of incense sticks for those with respiratory issues.

{{^usCountry}} As a result, COPD patients can face worsened symptoms such as chronic coughing, wheezing, chest constriction, and trouble breathing. The incidence of asthma attacks may also rise after inhaling incense smoke, cautioned the pulmonologist. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As a result, COPD patients can face worsened symptoms such as chronic coughing, wheezing, chest constriction, and trouble breathing. The incidence of asthma attacks may also rise after inhaling incense smoke, cautioned the pulmonologist. {{/usCountry}}

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It is important to keep in mind that the effects of incense smoke can be felt even after the incense stick has gone out. Small particles can stick to household surfaces, curtains, furniture, and clothes, while some particles can simply remain airborne.

Reducing the risk from incense smoke

To reduce the risk of respiratory issues from incense stick smoke, especially in the winter months when the outdoor AQI goes through the roof, there are a number of health considerations to be aware of, shared Dr Bardhan.

People usually keep their doors and windows shut in these months, which can prevent outdoor pollution, fog and haze from entering the room. At the same time, it leads to the accumulation of indoor pollutants, pointed out the pulmonologist.

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In his words, “Patients diagnosed with COPD should refrain from burning agarbatti in enclosed spaces unless it is absolutely necessary. Even if there is no option left, the use of these products should be limited both in their duration and frequency of use.”

There are other safety measures that one can take to stay safe in winter. They include:

Not spending too much time in outdoor pollution

Using a properly fitted mask for filtering particulate matter

Avoiding morning walks when AQI is high

Not ignoring any rise in coughing, wheezing, or shortness of breath

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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