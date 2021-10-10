Birthday girl Rakul Preet nailing aerial yoga in new pic is perfect weekend workout motivation

Bollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh is celebrating her 31st birthday today, and social media is full of fans, friends and Bollywood stars wishing her. After confirming her relationship with Jackky Bhagnani today, the star served fitness goals in a never-before-seen picture where she nailed an aerial yoga asana. We are inspired.

Celebrity yoga instructor Anshuka, who trains stars like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ananya Panday and Ali Bhatt, wished Rakul on her birthday with an adorable post featuring the yoga session photo. She penned a long note appreciating the actor and also shared several pictures with her. One of the photos shows Rakul nailing an aerial yoga asana with Anshuka.

Anshuka thanked the actor for always inspiring her and wrote, "Here's to a lifetime of health, happiness, yoga, success, love, best food and nights where we dance till the sun comes out, I love you." In the photo, where Rakul practises aerial yoga, she nailed a variation of the inverted aerial butterfly asana. Dressed in a printed sports bra and dark coloured leggings, Rakul balanced her legs on the ropes and joined her hands in a namaste pose.

Take a look at Rakul's picture of doing the aerial yoga pose:

Rakul Preet practises an aerial yoga asana. (Instagram/@anshukayoga)

Meanwhile, the actor also celebrated her birthday by cutting two cakes with the paparazzi in Mumbai. For the occasion, Rakul wore a printed mint green mini dress featuring a high neckline, frilled hem, and fit-and-flare silhouette. She teamed the ensemble with white sneakers, hoops, and open tresses.

Rakul Preet celebrates her birthday. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Additionally, Rakul enthralled her fans on her birthday by confirming her relationship with Jackky Bhagnani. The couple posted a candid picture of themselves on their respective Instagram pages. Take a look:

On the professional front, Rakul has Doctor G with Ayushmann Khurrana, Ajay Devgn's MayDay co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, and Thank God with Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra.

