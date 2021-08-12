Rakul Preet lets her spirit fly high as she does aerial yoga pose, see post here

Bollywood celebrities love doing yoga, and many even credit their healthy lifestyle to this workout technique. One of those stars is Rakul Preet Singh, who makes sure to include yoga in her daily routine. Apart from traditional asanas, the avid yoga practitioner even does aerial yoga to keep herself fit and healthy. And she did the same for her latest workout.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, August 11, Rakul posted an image of herself doing an aerial yoga asana. She captioned the post, "Let your spirit fly high (sic)." This is the mid-week workout motivation we need to hit the grind.

Dressed in a comfortable ice-blue sleeveless crop top and matching workout tights, the pose helped Rakul stretch her entire body, especially the back muscles. She kept the routine fuss-free by tying her locks in a top bun. Read on to know the benefits of aerial yoga.

To do the aerial yoga pose, Rakul balanced herself on one leg and stretched the other backwards with the help of a purple silk hammock suspended from the ceiling. She then extended her hands straight to the sides and balanced them in a harness attached to the hammock.

Rakul nailed the yoga pose with a big smile on her face, and we are impressed. She made the whole routine look extremely easy and made us want to take out that yoga mat immediately.

Benefits of doing Aerial Yoga:

Aerial yoga helps one move their body freely without putting in much effort. It is an effective exercise for back pain, helps with breathing problems, enhances flexibility, is great for stress relief, and burns calories.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rakul is working on Doctor G, starring Ayushmann Khurrana. She also had Ajay Devgn's MayDay, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, and Thank God, co-starring Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra.

