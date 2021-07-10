Rakul Preet throws punches and says don't give up glove up in new workout video

Actor Rakul Preet Singh is throwing punches and boxing her way into the weekend with an inspiring workout video. She took to Instagram recently to encourage her followers to never give up by sharing a mantra, “Don’t give up glove up,” that she also used as the caption of her post.

Rakul Preet took to Instagram to share a video of herself training with her coach. She practised boxing and kickboxing in the video and impressed netizens.

Rakul wore a loose grey tank top over a black sports bra and grey training tights. She teamed her workout look with purple lace-up sneakers, black gloves and tied her tresses in a middle-parted sleek bun.

The video begins with Rakul doing a few reps of kickboxing routine as her trainer holds the pad in front of her. Then the star moves on to do several boxing repetitions. The clip is a mix of both routines.

What are the benefits of boxing?

Boxing is a form of workout that uses various muscles, so it’s an excellent sport to increase cardio endurance. It also improves balance, helps posture and strengthens upper-body and core muscles. It boosts endurance and enhances mood.

Apart from boxing, Rakul also swears by yoga to keep herself fit and healthy. The actor often shares videos and pictures of herself working out at the gym to inspire her fans. On International Yoga Day, she shared her secret to feeling happy and energetic in the morning. She revealed that she does Kunjar Kriya.

On the professional front, Rakul Preet Singh is gearing up for MayDay with Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan, Thank God with Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra, and Doctor G with Ayushmann Khurrana. She was last seen in the Netflix film Sardar Ka Grandson. It starred Arjun Kapoor and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles.

