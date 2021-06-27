Rakul Preet in off-the-shoulder floral mini dress aces effortless summer styling

Summers are all about mixing up soothing prints and alluring silhouettes, and no one knows this better than Rakul Preet Singh. Apart from her varied film roles and love for fitness, she has also made a name for herself with her fashion repertoire. In a recent social media post, the actor gave a glimpse of her fun look from a photoshoot, and it packs in all the summertime vibes.

Giving a glimpse of her Sunday look, Rakul Preet shared the picture with the caption, “Your wings already exist, all you have to do is fly #sundayquotes #happysunday.” She wore an off-the-shoulder chiffon mini dress in the photos. She looked exquisite and got a thumbs up from her fans too.

The off-shoulder ensemble featured a fit and flare silhouette. The neckline carried an overlapping fabric with an attached flounce hem. The mini attire, replete with floral patterns in pink, yellow and green shades, was decorated with flounce details on the hemline.

Rakul posed barefoot for the camera. She chose minimal accessories to style her summer-ready look and allowed the dress to be the star. The De De Pyaar De actor wore a dainty silver bracelet carrying tiny charms and gold rings.

She sported puffed up large side-parted hair with a little bit of wave. Her make-up included subtle shimmery eyeshadow teamed with mascara-laden lashes, nude lipstick, lots of highlighter, sleek eyeliner and a hint of blush on the cheeks.

On the professional front, Rakul Preet Singh is gearing up for MayDay with Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan, Thank God with Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra, and Doctor G with Ayushmann Khurrana. She was last seen in the Netflix film Sardar Ka Grandson, directed by Kaashvi Nair. It starred Arjun Kapoor and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles.

